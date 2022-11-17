In last week’s column, I used a good bit of space in this awesome publication elaborating on just how important the opener of deer season is here in Texas. The opener has come and gone for the almost two million deer hunters in Texas and we all have our stories. Many will be reliving the experience of once again spending a couple days living the hunter’s lifestyle in the wilds for months to come. Others will be busy after work this week putting venison steaks and roast in their freezer. Some were fortunate to harvest that wall hanger buck of their dreams and many connected with their trophy in the form of a spike buck or doe for the freezer.