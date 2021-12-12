For the final two quarters of play, the Chisum Mustangs gave the Jefferson Bulldogs all they could handle on Friday at the Rivercrest Tournament. Unfortunately, a cold first half had set them too far back, and they fell 71-56.
Jefferson applied a swarming defense in the first half and the Mustangs were unprepared, coughing the ball up multiple times which led to Jefferson transition points. At the other end of the floor, the Mustangs’ defense left much to be desired, as a pair of Jefferson wings converted on a number of open 3-pointers when the Chisum defenders would collapse in the paint and fail to close out.
The second half was a different story, however. The team began executing much more cleanly, with Evan Wood, Keaston Lawrence and Aiden Petkus all turning in big performances in the final two quarters of play.
“We didn’t change too much; we just cleaned up the little things,” Chisum head coach Brian Temple said. “We stopped turning over the ball and started executing better.”
Aiden Petkus gave the team a jolt of energy in the third quarter with six points coming in transition. Defensively, he and senior Ashton Fleming provided a boost as well with their lock-down ball pressure.”
It was Wood who took command of the game and turned in one of the most efficient outings of his career, scoring 30 points, with 23 of them coming in the second half.
“Evan did a great job of not just knocking down some 3’s, but also in not settling and getting to the rim,” Chisum head coach Brian Temple said. “That’s how he started, by penetrating and taking it to the hole, and that just built up his confidence. He took over when we needed him most.”
Wood was able to cut the lead down to single digits early in the fourth quarter when a beautiful move in the paint allowed him to shake free of the Bulldog guarding him, leading to a bucket that brought the score to 53-44.
Ultimately, though, Jefferson responded with a late run to seal the win.
In addition to Wood’s 30, Lawrence scored 10, Aiden Petkus scored eight and older brother Jett Petkus scored five.
