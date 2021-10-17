Athletes throughout the Red River Valley took part in their respective districts’ cross country meet, and several runner from the various area schools shone, earning spots at the upcoming regional tournament later in the month.
At the 4A level, the Paris Wildcats did exceptionally well on both the boys’ and girls’ side. As a team, the Ladycats finished second and the Wildcats finished third, both earning regional berths. For the Ladycats, Shamyia Holt finished second, Anna Blassingame finished sixth and Lorena Alvarez placed ninth. On the boys’ side, Pablo Melguizo finished fifth and Adam Hartman placed seventh.
At North Lamar, siblings Emery and Riley Reaves both advanced. Emery Reaves finished first, while her older brother Riley placed eighth.
At the 2A level, Detroit Lady Eagle Cheyenne Snodgrass was the district champ, and the team as a whole qualified for the regional tournament, with strong showings from Gracie Hulen, Madison Gaddis, Braylin Craig, Cailyn Ray and Bryanna Brown.
At Rivercrest, Lauren Kasal qualified for regionals with a fifth place finish. Results from other area schools, such as Prairiland and Chisum, were not available by press time. Look for them in the Tuesday edition of The Paris News.
