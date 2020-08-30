The Paris Wildcats had a daunting opponent and rose to the challenge in a big way in their season-opening game against Metro Christian Academy, based out of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Facing off against the defending state champions, Paris took control in the opening seconds and never let up en route to a dominant 34-14 victory.
Just four plays and roughly 30 seconds into the game, Paris was able to draw first blood when defensive back Bubba Gray picked off a Metro Christian pass, weaved to his left and ran the ball back into the end zone. Keshawn Wallace was able to punch the ball in for the 2-point conversion and Paris found itself with an 8-0 lead before a minute had elapsed off the game clock.
“Once I caught that ball it came natural to me,” Gray said. “I knew I had to go to the house with it and that’s what I tried to do.”
On Metro Christian’s ensuing possession, they were able to march down the field with a precise, methodical offense, ultimately resulting in a touchdown of their own on a well-defended 10-yard pass. After drilling the point after, Metro Christian found itself down one, 8-7.
Paris responded in kind. The Wildcats utilized their potent ground game to make their way downfield on their next drive, punctuated by big 20-yard gains by running back Zy’kius Jackson and quarterback Luke Hohenberger.
The possession was capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by the quarterback, who faked a handoff to Jackson before putting his head down and barrelling into the endzone himself. The Wildcats again tried a two-point conversion, though this time the ploy was stopped, and Paris settled for a 14-7 lead.
The Patriots got the ball back and promptly began moving the chains again, and it seemed like the fans were going to witness a back-and-forth shootout of a game. However, that wasn’t to be the case.
The drive ultimately stalled out due to some stalwart defense by the Wildcats, and the Wildcats would continue to apply stifling defensive pressure on their opponents for the rest of the game, as Metro Christian would only go on to score once more.
Offensively, Paris had its way in the first half. After scoring on its first two possessions, it scored on its next two as well, the first of which came on a big, 67-yard run from senior wide receiver Rashad Wilson.
“I’ll say this about Rashad Wilson,” head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “It’s amazing to see how hard he’s worked to put himself in that position. As a teacher and a coach, you really get excited to see someone get that return on their investment. He’s put in the work and it shows. This is two weeks in a row he’s caught 60-plus yard touchdown passes.”
After starting their next offensive drive with stellar field possession following a strong defensive showing, Paris found the end zone on a short, 2-yard touchdown run by Jackson. Kicker Luis Ibarra again netted the extra point, giving Paris a commanding 28-7 lead over the defending state champs.
Operating out of the wing-T offense, Jackson was the focal point of Paris’ offense all night long. But the Wildcats showed that opposing defenses should concentrate all their efforts on stopping him at their own peril, as the team boasts a cadre of running backs capable of slicing up defenses.
“We try to spread the ball out,” Hohenberger said. “Yes, there’s Zy’kius Jackson. But we also have KD Washington, Lyric Tredwell, Jakovi Dabbs came in and made some great runs tonight, and even Corbin Martin came in later in the game. And that’s not even including some of our great wingbacks we have.
“We might not beat you on the track and we might not get off the bus and be bigger than you, but we truly feel we’re going to be the best team we can be.”
Jackson led all rushers with 101 yards and a touchdown. Dabbs finished with 56 yards, while Washington had 31 yards, Tredwell had 26 and Luke Hohenberger had 19 rushing yards and a touchdown. Johquan Caldwell added 12 rushing yards, GiTaeus Young added 10 and Keshawn Wallace had three.
The Wildcat offense didn’t take to the air too often throughout the game, but when they did, they were successful. Luke Hohenberger was four of six on passing attempts, with a passing touchdown and 101 yards.
Of those passing yards, 67 came in the form of Wilson’s big touchdown reception, while Jackson added 34 receiving yards and Washington had a couple as well.
The Patriots were able to find the end zone again in the closing minutes before halftime, scoring on a 15-yard pass. The extra point was good, cutting the Paris lead to 28-14.
At multiple points on the scoring drive, Metro Christian was aided by some whiffed tackles by Paris defenders, a problem which persisted throughout the game, though it didn’t cost the team any more points.
“We did not tackle very well,” Hohenberger said. “That is something we put a high premium on, and I think they all know that this week we’re probably going to practice a little more tackling.”
While Paris was able to have its way offensively in the first half, the second half was a different story. The second half was a low-scoring, defensive affair, with both teams fighting and scraping for every yard.
Metro Christian’s defense limited Paris to just a pair of field goals: one in the third quarter and one in the fourth.
Paris kicker Luis Ibarra was able to show off some power on the latter, drilling the field goal after a penalty made the kick a roughly 40-yard attempt.
Early in the fourth quarter, Jackson broke free of a pair of would-be tacklers and ran it into the end zone for what should have been a game-sealing touchdown, but the play got waved off due to an inadvertent whistle by the referee.
As for Paris’ defense, Metro Christian was unable to put a single point on the scoreboard after halftime, so suffocating was the Wildcat defense.
“I’m really proud of the way they played and getting that shutout in the second half,” Hohenberger said. “I can tell you right now, that was a good team, and they probably win it if we played them again in Oklahoma.”
Lain Atwood, Dalyn Johnson and Wallace led the team with five tackles apiece. Martin finished with four tackles, while Gray and Washington each had three tackles. Jalen Franklin finished with two tackle, two assists and a forced fumble; and Jalen Gray had two tackles, three assists, a tackle for loss and a sack.
“We come in every day and put in the work, and they’ve been where we’re trying to be,” Jackson said. “It just motivated us heading into the game.”
