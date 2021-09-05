The Chisum Mustangs had originally hoped to take the field on Friday against Wolfe City. Those plans were dashed when a Covid-19 outbreak amongst the Wolfe City Wolves forced them to quarantine.
Chisum will next take the field against Honey Grove on Sept. 10.
