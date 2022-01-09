It’s always a battle royale when the two Red River County teams from Detroit and Rivercrest hit the hardwood. Friday night was no different, as the Lady Eagles and the Lady Rebels stood toe to toe and swapped licks for four quarters. Ultimately, it was Detroit that came out victorious, escaping with a 47-44 win.
Down four of his varsity players, Rivercrest head coach Justin Milton knew the game would be a challenge, relying on new starters and pulling up JV players to fill spots.
“Tonight’s game was a prime example of how a team with passion, heart, and selflessness can accomplish great things. I’m very proud of the four players that stepped up and played with a new group tonight. I’m very proud of the five who accepted different roles and rose to the challenge of tonight’s game,” Milton said.
Rivercrest came out firing in the first quarter thanks to seven points from sophomore Alexis Case and six points from Selena Kelley. Detroit had a hard time matching the intensity in the first five minutes, and ended the quarter trailing 13-7.
Lady Eagle first-year coach Michelle Estrada urged her girls to pick up the pace and scrap for every ball.
“All the games in our district so far have been so close, it honestly comes down to defense and the offense will come. Everybody is so close in talent the best thing we can do is play our butts off,” Estrada said with a smile.
Detroit gained some ground in the second quarter and outscored the Lady Rebels with buckets from Cheyenne Snodgrass, Cailyn Ray and Malia Covey.
The Lady Rebels saw their only scores coming from Kelley who turned in one of her best performances of the year. The junior snagged 18 rebounds throughout the game and chipped in 17 points to notch a double-double.
“Selena is becoming more of a leader every day,” Milton said. “The way she plays the game, the way she practices, and the way she communicates with her teammates is very special.”
The third quarter saw a revived and rested Lady Rebel team surge ahead again. Kaytie Jane Ballard, the lone senior for Rivercrest, hit two baskets down low from the press break. Alexis Carey hit two jump shots from the baseline, and Kelley added points to her stats.
However, Detroit’s CC Runels seemed to wake up and began using her athleticism to garner rebounds that allowed the Lady Eagles several put-backs and second chance shots. Runels scored eight points and the Lady Rebels had a hard time containing her. Ray got to the basket on a lay-up and Madison Gaddis scored in the paint. Rivercrest kept the lead though, at 35-27.
The fourth quarter brought a frenzied pace and the Lady Rebels’ scoring went cold. Sophomore point guard Anna Duvall swished a jumper from the elbow, nailed some much-needed free shots, and turned in a few highlight-worthy assists. Ballard and Kelley combined for 5 points. However, the Lady Eagles seemed to be on fire.
“We are improving every day and with every game. I think that showed in the fourth quarter tonight,” Estrada said. “I have a young team with only one senior and it’s taken a little bit for us to get there. We are still learning but we are showing improvement.”
Runels drove to the basket time after time to hit layups and get to the charity stripe. This put several Lady Rebels in foul trouble.
Runels scored nine points in the final few minutes. Covey, Snodgrass, and Ray added baskets to elevate their team and outscore their cross-county rivals 20-9 in the fourth quarter.
Hitting two free shots and putting her Lady Eagles up by three, Runels and company got ready to defend the last-second shot by the Lady Rebels. Duvall was able to get the 3-pointer off but the shot did not fall and Detroit claimed the victory 47-44.
“When these girls left the floor tonight, there wasn’t a doubt in my mind they gave everything they had,” Milton said. “We did not make excuses, we made the best of what was thrown our way. The team couldn’t have made me any prouder than they did tonight.”
Runels led her Lady Eagles with 20 points and several rebounds. Covey, Snodgrass and Ray added six points each. Detroit now moves to 4-1 in district play.
For the Lady Rebels, Kelley led with 17 points while Case added 10 points and drew a charge. Ballard scored seven, while Duvall had six points and five assists. Carey was good for four points.
