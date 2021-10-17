The game was a hard-fought battle on Friday night at Eagles Stadium in Detroit, and with about five and a half minutes left in regulation on homecoming night, the Clarksville Tigers and their rival Detroit Eagles were all tied up.
Clarksville senior speedster Amarion Black scooped up a Claude Scales fumble with the Eagles driving deep in to Clarksville territory. Black blazed down the left sideline for an electrifying 92-yard scoring run that broke that 28-28 tie, pushing the score to 35-28 in favor of the Blue Tigers following the extra point kick. The lead would stand in the end, as Clarksville head coach Jarrick Farmer’s Tigers captured their first district win of the year with the dramatic 35-34 victory.
“Once Amarion Black scooped that fumble up, he was fundamental with it and he played from whistle to whistle,” Farmer said. “That was one of the things we had trouble doing. If we’re thinking the play is stopped, then we’ll stop, but he didn’t. He played full-speed and he showcased everything that he has played for all year long.”
However, Detroit refused to go away in the fourth, as Claude Scales’ twin brother Cleodus, scored on a beautiful 42 yard blast that drew the Eagles to within 35-34 with 3:05 left in the game. The Eagles would elect to go for the lead with the two point conversion run attempt, but the effort fell short leaving Detroit trailing by the final margin of the game.
The Eagles did manage to go on offense one final time, but on a fourth down play from the Detroit 47, quarterback Cleodus Scales was sacked with eight ticks remaining, thus preserving the victory for Clarksville.
The Eagles appeared to be in control of the game, leading 20-14 at the intermission, then using the opening possession of the third period to push their advantage to 28-14, when Blaine Farmer scored on an 11 yard run, and Cleodus Scales added the conversion run with 9:07 left in period three. But Detroit would add just one more score in the game, and Clarksville tallied on three occasions in the second half.
“When we were down 28-14, our thoughts on the sideline were just to keep the kids collected and together, and to keep them focused,” Farmer explained. “We’re just trying to get them to mature and grow, and understand adverse situations, and how to respond to them, and to remain poised and make the right decisions.”
Detroit squandered valuable scoring opportunities in the game, fumbling the ball away on three occasions in the red zone after having moved the football to the Clarksville two, 14 and eight yard line.
Claude Scales would prove to be tough to contain, during the game, particularly in the first half when he rushed for over 180 yards and three touchdowns on runs of 14, two and four yards. He finished the game with unofficially over 300 rushing yards, but was unable to score during the final two periods.
Playing without the services of sophomore quarterback Johnathan Olguin, who suffered an injury one week earlier, it was Black, Naquavus Ceasar and Ocatavio Resendiz who stepped up for the Blue Tigers. To go along with his fumble return, Black added a 66 yard kickoff return for a touchdown with just over seven minutes remaining in the opening frame that gave Coach Farmer’s team a 14-8 advantage that would stand at the end of the first quarter.
Caesar would add key runs as he received the start at quarterback for Clarksville. He produced touchdown runs of 21, 38 and six yards, with the final two coming in the second half. And he crossed the century mark in rushing.
Resendiz was true with all five of his extra point kicks, and added some instrumental kick-offs during the game. Also, Jayden Reed-Rose, a junior, added a fumble recovery that he ran back from the Clarksville two yard line to the Tigers 40 yard line, and freshman Lance Miller pounced on a fumble after Detroit had moved to the Blue Tigers 14 yard line.
Clarksville scored on the opening possession of the game with Caesar blasting down the left sideline from 21 yards out with roughly eight minutes remaining in the first quarter.
But Claude Scales would answer quickly using just two plays to produce his 14 yard scoring run with 7:33 left in the first quarter. He added the conversion run, handing the Eagles their first lead of the game at 8-7, before Black contributed his kickoff return.
It was Claude Scales who answered for Detroit, scoring the final pair of touchdowns in the first half, on runs of 2 and 4 yards, with the final coming with :49 remaining in the second quarter.
With three games remaining in the district race, all wins are critical for both teams. Clarksville now stands at 1-1, while Detroit is winless in two league attempts. The Tigers will return home to face Cumby on homecoming night next Friday. Detroit will meet the James Bowie Pirates in road action on Friday night.
“We’re going to just use this game as momentum, and it is great to win early. We’ve got a little breathing room now and so we can focus on doing things right, and hopefully connect the weeks, and start stacking them together,” Farmer said.
With the thrilling win, Clarksville now owns bragging rights and the trophy shared between the teams, who are just 13 miles apart down highway 82.
