The Paris Ladycats softball team took a big step forward this past season when it made the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Now, the team looks to continue heading in the right direction under the leadership of newly-hired head coach April Atterberry.
Atterberry comes to Paris with years of experience as a head coach at schools such as Sherman, Bells and Alice.
Over the years, Atterberry developed a reputation for winning, as playoff berths and team success seemed to follow wherever she went.
“When I first got to Sherman, they were struggling,” Atterberry said. “I took them to the playoffs in three of the four years. … With Alice, we had a lot of success. In my last year there we had a great season, made it four rounds deep and the team we lost to went on to win the state championship.”
Now after spending a few years away from coaching following the birth of her son, she’s ready to get back to coaching.
“I’m really excited,” Atterberry said. “I’d been thinking about it and praying on it for a while now and I realized that now is the time to get back into it. I’m glad to be back — coaching is what I love — and I feel like Paris is a perfect fit for me. I’m really looking forward to it.”
The excitement is mutual, said Paris Athletic Director Steven Hohenberger.
“We’re excited to have her on board,” Hohenberger said. “With her years of experience and success, we think that she can put that experience to good use here and really help grow our softball program.”
“When I first got to Sherman, it was in a really similar place,” Atterberry said. “To turn things around you need to get the kids to buy in to what you’re selling. And I can already tell that that won’t be an issue.
“From what I’ve seen from these girls in workouts, I can tell that they’re all incredibly hard workers, they want to get better and they’re just a great group of girls.”
Atterberry added that she hopes to get girls interested in softball at a younger age to help build the program up.
In addition to being hired as the softball coach, Atterberry will also be filling the role of girls athletics coordinator. Last year, the position was temporarily filled by trainer Chad Helberg following the passing of girls basketball coach and girls athletics coordinator Jeff Chapman.
“Last year was tough, losing a great man like Jeff Chapman,” Hohenberger said. “I’m so thankful for all the work done by (girls basketball coach Hiyadeja Moore) and everyone else.”
Atterberry said she’s already begun to meet the others girls coaches, and is ready to help grow not just the softball team, but all girls athletics programs at Paris.
“They’re all ready to get a team together as coaches working together,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.