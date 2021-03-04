The Cooper Dogettes softball team scored four runs in the opening inning Tuesday against the Chisum Lady Mustangs and never looked back, winning the showdown of Red River Valley schools by a 10-2 score.
Gracie Phipps got things going on the scoreboard when her first-inning triple brought home Presley Limbaugh and Kenzlee Randle. Two more runs scored later in the inning on an error.
Chisum got on the board in the fourth when a line drive by Hannah Ford brought home Brylea Marshall, but by that point Cooper had already added another run to their total, courtesy of a double by Limbaugh that brought home Caitlin Limbaugh.
Cooper then went on to score four more in the seventh on hits by Jolynn McCoy, Limbaugh and Randle.
