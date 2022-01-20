The Paris Ladycats drew first blood just minutes into their Tuesday soccer game against Community and didn’t let up, dominating in all areas of the game and ultimately winning handily 5-0.
The scoring commenced barely two minutes in, when Ladycat Ashley McGuire received a pass from teammate Eva Vogt and pocketed the ball into the net from close range.
As it would turn out, she was just getting started.
About four minutes later, she again scored with a well-placed shot on a break-away,
Then, about 15 minutes later, she reached a hat trick.Senior Ladycat Macey McAmis rifled a shot that ricocheted off the crossbar. McGuire was in precisely the right spot, and followed it up with an easy goal on a nearly-empty net.
Vogt also assisted on McGuire’s second and third goals, and Jetton said the team has come to look for precise passing from Vogt.
“She’s our leader in assists so far this season, and she’s done a great job of being selfless and getting her teammates the ball right where they need it,” Paris head coach Haley Jetton said. “She’s a great team player and her passing has been close to perfect lately.”
She tacked one more on just a few minutes later, firing a bullet into the top corner of the goal from roughly 20 yards out.
“Ashley has been executing at an extremely high level, just like we knew she would be,” Jetton said. “She’s been playing aggressively and higher up, which allows her to use her speed to put a lot of goals on the board.”
All the while, Paris’ midfielders and backs were able to stymie Community, keeping the ball on Community’s side of the field. Their defense was so impenetrable that Community had hardly any shots on goal the entire game, making life easy for Paris goalies Ann Gibbons and Jasmine Bates.
Yulianna Medina was a stopgap in and of herself, cutting short several Community possessions, and playing a big role in setting up the Ladycat strikers.
“She’s a phenomenal player,” Jetton said of Medina. “She’s got great skillwork and is able to place the ball with a lot of precision.”
While the team cooled off a bit in the second half, they were no less dominant. The Ladycats peppered the Community goalie with shots, with a number of good looks coming from Mike’sha Shorters, though they weren’t able to find the back of the net.
The team did add one more goal for good measure though when, in the closing minutes, McAmis scored on a well-placed header.
“She’d been a little frustrated, because she’d had a number of 1-on-1 situations with the goalie that didn’t go her way,” Jetton said. “With about eight minutes to go, she came up to me and said, ‘Give me five minutes, I’m going to get a goal.’ It only took her two minutes.
“That basically sums up Macey and the drive and determination she plays with. This wasn’t the first time she’s done that, where she’s said she’s going to get a goal and then just goes and does it.”
Coming off a first-place finish in the Greenville Tournament a week prior, Jetton said she likes the level the Ladycats are playing at as district competition approaches.
“We’re playing as one; we’re playing great team ball,” she said. “We’re getting better every day. We’re still working out a few kinks and continuing to improve.”
Next up on the Ladycats’ schedule is the Terrell Tournament, which will be the team’s final tune-up before district play commences.
