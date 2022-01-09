Simply put, 2021 was a benchmark year for Paris Wildcat soccer. The team added yet another district championship to their seemingly ever-growing trophy case. And they didn’t stop there, establishing themselves as one of the top 4A teams in Texas and making program history with a playoff run to the regional semifinals.
That group was loaded with seniors, however, and so fans can expect a very different team to take the field in 2022. All the same, there’s still plenty of talent on the team, and the Wildcats can once again expect to be a top team.
“Last year, we only had two starters who hadn’t been starters the year before,” Paris head coach Clint Cobb said. “Roles were clearly defined right from the start of the season and so we knew what that team was going to be like. This is much more of a new team, and so we’re still trying to find the team’s identity, I’d say.”
As the team works to find itself, Cobb said the early goings of the season will be something of an experimental phase, as he tinkers with lineups and rotations to see what works the best for the team.
“The hope is that by the time district play rolls around, we’ll have everything set in stone and figured out,” he said. “But right now, the early season is going to be our opportunity to experiment a bit.”
“We put in a lot of work last year,” senior Jeovanny Avitua added. “We’re going to need to work even harder this year. … But we can do it. This is my senior year, and I want to go out big.”
Avitua, who was voted the team’s captain by his teammates, will be moving into a new position this year, and Cobb said he’s more than up to the task.
“Jeo is always excellent, which is why I think he’ll be great in this new role,” the head coach said. “He’s got great passing, good handles and he always leads by example.”
Avitua isn’t the only player who will be filling a new role this year. Joset Gonzalez is moving from the team’s anchor at center-back to the defensive midfielder position, which last year was held by now-graduated Grant Lowry. And Joe Ramirez is another backline player who is being moved up to the midfield this season.
Gone is 2021 All-District Goalie of the Year Luis Ibarra, and filling his spot in goal is Jose Rangel, a key defensive player on last year’s squad.
And that’s to say nothing of all the newcomers vying for spots, including Andres Melguizo and Garrett Lowry.
“We’ve got so many guys in the same range of talent, and they’re fighting for seven spots,” Cobb said. “What’s going to separate them is the intangibles, and that’s something we’re going to be looking for in these early games.”
Despite all the players being shuffled around, there are still plenty of spots where the Wildcats have great consistency. Chief among them is Miguel Rivera, the team’s dynamic offensive weapon.
“Miguel is special,” Cobb said. “Last year he scored 53 goals, which is by far the school record. And I think he’s in store for another huge year.”
Rivera is a crafty player, with blinding speed, excellent ballhandling that allows him to shake free of even the best defenders and elite levels of precision in his shots.
Looking ahead to district, Cobb said that Pittsburg — the team that consistently is the biggest obstacle in the way of a Paris district championship — is in a strikingly similar position.
“Last year, they were an extremely senior-heavy team too, so they’re kind of in the same boat that we’re in,” Cobb said.
And while things might look new for the Wildcats in 2022, they still expect the same results: to be atop the mountaintop of district standings when all is said and done.
“The most important thing to being a successful team is chemistry, and our chemistry is really good,” Avitua said.
“Goal one is always a district title,” Cobb added. “Goal two is to go as far as we can in the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.