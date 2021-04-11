Prairiland junior Caleb Jameson was as dominant as can be on the mound Friday evening, not allowing a single hit en route to a 7-0 win for his Patriots over Commerce.
“He was dominant out there, plain and simple,” Prairiland head coach Chris Peacock said. “I’m really proud of how he threw. He pounded the strike zone, worked both sides of the zone and really just got after batters.”
The no-hitter was not without it’s dramatic moments. In the second, Commerce managed to load the bases with two walks and an error on what should have been a guaranteed out. However, Jameson stayed composed and got out of the jam in typically-dominating fashion, striking out the next three batters in a row.
“I think the way he got out of that inning says a lot about him,” Peacock said.
The first few innings were a bona fide pitchers’ duel, and entering the fourth inning, the game was deadlocked in a scoreless tie.
Prairland came alive in the fourth, generating all seven of their runs in the frame.
The first three runs were walked in by Eli Rolen, Brayden Nichols and Blake Lewis. Then Brooks Morrison and Jameson capped the inning off with RBI.
Jameson finished the game with 12 strikeouts in the outing, and Peacock pointed to the work the team’s defense did backing him up.
“(Jameson) finished with 12 strikeouts, but his defense did a lot of great work in the game too, backing him up,” Peacock said. “Gage Bankhead, over at first base, did a great job snagging a few balls and digging some tough throws out of the dirt. But he wasn’t the only one who made nice defensive plays.”
Brylee Galloway led the team at the plate, finishing the day with a pair of hits on a day when hits were hard to come by for the Patriots.
With the win, the Patriots improve to 5-3 in district play, and have their eyes set on postseason play.
“We’ve got a playoff spot locked up, and right now we’re sitting in the foruth spot,” he said. “Our next two series are against the top two teams in the district and we’re excited. We’re not expecting to win or lose, but we’re excited and we’re confident in the level we’re playing at right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.