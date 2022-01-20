Everything seemed to click for the Chisum Lady Mustangs on Tuesday against the Rains Lady Wildcats, as they cruised to a 72-51 win.
Immediately out of the gate, the Lady Mustangs took control by exerting their will in the paint. Senior Harmony Marsh was huge in the early goings, scoring 12 points in just the first quarter.
“She came out and was absolutely locked in,” Chisum head coach Will Smith said. “She hit her first four shots in a row before she missed. … I think Rains was so focused on limiting (junior guard Peyton Holland) that they initially forgot about how dangerous Harmony can be.”
The explosive first quarter ended with a bang, as Emma Garner knocked down a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer heading into the second quarter.
After that, Holland took over, finishing the game with a team-best 23 points.
“She is playing at her highest level lately,” Smith said. “And I think it speaks volumes about her maturity as a player that she didn’t try to force things when they were focusing on her, and just let the game come to her.”
Defensively, the Lady Mustangs were just as dominant, with Garner and Marsh holding down the paint and their wing players all shutting down Rains’ sharpshooters.
Smith noted that while Rains was able to get several open jumpshots in the two teams’ earlier matchup this season, his team did a much better job closing out on shooters and contesting shots on Tuesday.
In addition to Holland’s 23, Marsh scored 18, Garner had 14 and Brooklyn Atnip had 13. Madison Todd added four points as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.