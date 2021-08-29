The Chisum Lady Mustangs have been playing extremely well at the outset of this young volleyball season, and that strong play continued Friday, as the team downed Leonard in four sets, winning 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17.
Chisum’s dynamic duo of middle blockers — Emma Garner and Emmy Williams — controlled the game. Garner racked up 14 kills, three blocks, six digs and four aces. Williams, to her credit, had 12 kills, two blocks, six digs and two aces.
Setters Kelsea Ball and Carly Bell had 24 and 11 assists, respectively; and outside hitter Peyton Holland finished with five kills, 12 digs and an ace.
Chisum will have a slate of cross-town matches this coming week, as the Lady Mustangs are set to face North Lamar and Paris over the next several days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.