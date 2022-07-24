In Texas, high school football reigns supreme. And in 1988, the Paris Wildcats football team achieved something that can never be taken away from them, and something that puts them in truly elite company: they won the 4A football state championship.
The team entered the season loaded with talent in all facets of the game, and entered the year with high expectations for themselves and a major chip on their shoulder.
The year prior, the team had played extremely well, finishing with a 9-1 record. However, due to the way the playoffs were structured, they missed out on postseason play.
“Everyone might not agree, but I honestly think we were better that year than the year we won it all,” said Rodney Johnson, a defensive tackle and kick returner for the Wildcats. “We were definitely deeper that year. … But back then, only two teams per district made the playoffs. We were in a three-way tie for first, but we were out on points.”
“That left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth,” added Michael Johnson, a cornerback on defense and a utility player on the offensive side.
Needless to say, the team was determined to make up for the prior season’s disappointment as they headed into the 1988 campaign.
They were an undersized group, and found themselves dwarfed by most of the teams they matched up against.
“I was probably around 175 pounds soaking wet, and I was a defensive tackle; most of the guys on the team weren’t any bigger,” Rodney Johnson said. “We had maybe two guys who were over 200 pounds.”
However, what they lacked in size, they more than made up for with their elite speed. The Wildcats possessed a cadre of running backs who were able to slice up opposing defenses with blinding speed.
And the other point of pride for the team was in its toughness. The Wildcats knew they might not have the biggest guys on the field, but they were determined to make sure nobody hit harder than them.
“We were a mean bunch,” defensive end and fullback Key Battle said with a chuckle. “We were going to get after you, and we were going to lay you out.”
That toughness was borne out of some truly intense practices, where the ’Cats went at one another with all they had.
“I’m pretty sure you can’t tackle in practice these days. Well, that definitely wasn’t the case back then,” said Darwin Ferguson, a cornerback and wide receiver on the team.
“We went at one another, to the point that some of us were getting hurt in practice,” running back and punter Gerry Young said. “Our philosophy was to play in practice the same way you’d play in an actual game.”
Leading those practices was head coach Allen Wilson, a fiery presence on the sideline and in the locker room for the Wildcats.
“I truly believe that we wouldn’t have won state without him,” Battle said. “Any other coach, and we wouldn’t have been the team that we were.”
Wilson was known for being tough on his players in practice, knowing that the results would be worth it come Friday nights. He was also a perfectionist, and Battle recalled the way film sessions after wins were often no different than ones after losses, as he would always hone in on every little mistake the team made during the game.
“For me, practices were very important,” Wilson said. “I believed that if you worked your butt off in practice, success in games would follow.”
However, he also made sure every player knew that he also cared for them, regularly checking in to see how they were doing outside the realm of football.
“He’s a coaching legend, and we were blessed that we got to play for him,” Michael Johnson said.
Wilson employed a wing-T offense with his own unique spin, using as many as a dozen backs throughout the game, while most teams just turned to one or two.
“We only had about 10 plays,” Young said. “Teams knew what we were going to do. But whether they could stop it was another question.”
The team’s many running backs led a ground attack that made up most of the Wildcats’ offense, but they weren’t afraid to air the ball out when needed either, and quarterback James Dillard possessed one of the best arms in the Red River Valley.
“At the end of the game, our quarterback would have a stat line of like 5-for-8 with 100 yards and a couple touchdowns,” Michael Johnosn said. “A lot of times, it’s not about how much you throw it, but when you throw it. So he didn’t pass often, but he was a very efficient quarterback and was definitely a huge part of our team.”
“We all called him ‘Syrup’ because he was probably the slowest guy on offense, but he could throw the ball as good as anyone,” Rodney Johnson said with a laugh.
But while the team entered 1988 with plenty of resolve, their start to the season was the exact opposite of ideal. They lost the first three games in a row, bothered by sloppy play.
“We probably fumbled the ball two dozen times just in those first three games,” Wilson said. “At first me and the other coaches really got on their backs about all those turnovers, but it seemed like the more we rode them, the more they turned it over; it was a mental thing at that point. So after the third loss, we decided, ‘OK, let’s stop focusing on the turnovers.’ So after that game we didn’t make a point out of it, and the fumbles disappeared. … We might’ve turned the ball over three times the rest of the season.”
When the team finally picked up a win in their fourth game of the season, Young said, it felt like a weight had been lifted off their shoulders. And though the ’Cats had no way of knowing it at the time, they would not lose again that year.
They closed out pre-district play with a pair of wins, and then it was on to their district schedule.
Throughout district play, the Wildcats’ game against Mount Pleasant sticks out as one of the highlights of the season. The two teams were locked in an intense battle from the opening kickoff all the way to the final buzzer.
“That was one of the most physical games we played all year, even moreso than most of our playoff games,” Michael Johnson said. “It was a late touchdown by Key that sealed the game for us, but we were actually down in the fourth quarter, something like 24-21 before that.”
Other district foes included North Lamar, Sulphur Springs, Hallsville and Liberty-Eylau.
Sulphur Springs was a talented squad as well, but none of the district foes really challenged Paris outside of Mount Vernon, and so it was that the Wildcats punched their ticket to the postseason with a district championship to their name and a head of steam.
“We were focused (headed into the playoffs),” strong safety Steve Walker said. “We knew we had something good going, but we always just kept the same approach.”
“I know it’s a cliche, but I just took it one game at a time,” Allen said. “When you start looking ahead and overlooking teams, that’s when you get yourself into trouble.”
The Wildcats certainly didn’t have an easy start to their playoff run, as their bi-district opponents — Highland Park — would prove to be perhaps the toughest foe they faced throughout the entire postseason.
Having only recently dropped from 5A down to 4A, and still very much considered a powerhouse program, Highland Park came into the game expecting to win.
“They were talking all kinds of crap, saying things like ‘Where’s Paris? We can’t find it on no map,’” Young said. “That fired us up.”
The Wildcats’ underdog mentality was only further inflamed by the head coach.
“A lot of people counted us out, saying we were some nothing school from a small, podunk town,” Allen said. “Our kids used that as motivation, to prove them all wrong.”
Late in the second half, it looked like Paris might just fall in the opening round, trailing 13-7 midway through the second half. But a fourth-quarter touchdown gave Paris a slim 14-13 lead that ultimately held, and Paris was on to the next round.
In the area round, Paris matched up against Dallas-Jefferson in a game notable for its treacherous weather conditions.
Rain made the field a mess, and wreaked havoc on both teams’ gameplans.
“It was so muddy, we couldn’t get our footing and cut like we normally would,” Battle said.
“I remember tackling one guy and he came up with a facemask full of mud,” Ferguson added.
Again, Paris found itself trailing in the second half, and again they found a way to pull out the dramatic win.
“We just kept finding ways to pull out these miracles,” Allen recalled. “It was something else.”
After that came Kilgore, a game that had none of the drama of the first two. On the very first play from scrimmage, Dillard threw a bomb deep downfield, connecting with a receiver to put Paris up 7-0 just seconds into the contest.
The gutsy play call set the tone for the rest of game, and the Wildcats won 28-7.
No sooner had that game ended than the boys from Paris set their sights on their next foe: the Denison Yellow Jackets.
Denison had given Paris one of its three preseason losses, and so the ’Cats all had revenge on their mind heading into the game.
The coaching staff saw the hunger in their players’ eyes, and came up with a way to fire them up even more.
“We went out on the field to warm up, and then after warmups, they took us back into the locker room,” Michael Johnson reminisced. “We got back to the locker rooms, and they’d brought out the Silver Crush jerseys for us to wear.”
Silver Crush is an alternate jersey only worn by the Wildcats in the biggest of games, a silver jersey with the words “Silver Crush” emblazoned where the school’s name typically resides. The team hadn’t worn the jerseys since 1980, when Paris played in the state championship game but came up short.
“That got all of us fired up,” Rodney Johnson said. “It was the sense of, ‘Oh, they busted this out. Now we’ve really got to show up.”
Only adding to the players’ excitement was the fact that they were playing in Texas Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Most of the Wildcats were wide-eyed and starstruck as they toured the stadium, with the coup de grace coming when they saw their own names over the lockers typically reserved for the Cowboys..
Denison was loaded with talent, including a running back that was headed to Texas Tech after finishing his high school career.
“I’ll never forget, the first time I tried to hit him, I just bounced back,” Ferguson said with a chuckle.
Despite some big Denison athletes, Paris was the deeper team, and wore down Denison as the game went on.
One of the key moments came when, in the second half, Paris blocked a punt and were able to set themselves up with some excellent field position as a result. In the end, they won 30-17.
Only two wins away from winning it all, Paris faced off against Cleburne in the semifinal game. Cleburne had had its own Cinderella story to get that far, winning several upsets over heavily-favored foes, but their magic would run out against Paris.
From the outset, Paris exerted its dominance on both sides of the ball, and by the end of the game, Paris had won 40-0.
That set up a showdown with West Orange Rusk, the winner of back-to-back state titles, for all the marbles.
“They’d won two straight and were going for a third in a row, which is something that very few teams have ever done,” Michael Johnson said. “So most people were counting us out.”
As the team took to the field for the season’s ultimate game, many say they were struck by the sheer support of the community when they looked out into the stands and saw what looked to be the entire Red River Valley in attendance.
“It was incredibly galvanizing for the whole community,” Walker said. “It really meant a lot to me, and I think it meant a lot to the other guys, too.”
“It wasn’t just Paris High people in the stands, either,” Michael Johnson said. “I remember looking and seeing North Lamar people, Prairiland people — just people from all over our area who’d come out to support us. That really drove home that what we were doing was bigger than just us.”
The game was a tale of two halves. The first half was a low-scoring, hard fought battle. West Orange Stark scored a touchdown in the first quarter, and Paris answered with one in the second. Going into halftime, the two teams were deadlocked 7-7.
Things took a dramatic turn after halftime, though. Suddenly, West Orange Stark’s defenders were grasping at air when trying to tackle Paris’ running backs. And on the other side of things, Paris defenders effectively neutralized the opponent’s quarterback, after he’d been able to do some serious damage in the first half.
“That’s the thing with us,” Battle said. “We were going to keep hitting you and keep hitting you. Early in the game, you might bounce back up no problem, but by the third quarter, you’re starting to really feel it, and we’re still fresh.”
Paris scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter to surge ahead, and then added another score in the final quarter for good measure.
West Orange Stark finished the game with the ball, and took a few impotent shots to the endzone in the closing seconds that were swatted down and nearly intercepted by Paris’ secondary. Even if they had managed to score, though, the game was long since over, with Paris up 31-13.
When the final seconds ticked away, the celebration was on. All the Red River Valley residents who’d made the trek stormed onto the field, celebrating with the Wildcats who’d just cemented Paris’ spot in football history.
“That was maybe the best feeling in my entire life,” Walker said.
Today, the 1988 Wildcats remain devoted Paris football fans, and many of the championship squad can be seen in the stands on Friday nights.
For some of them, the games take on an added degree of stress, as they have kids of their own on the team. Such is the case for Young, whose son GiTaeus Young just wrapped up a successful high school football career of his own.
But for all, the 1988 season is something they’ll hold in their hearts forever.
“That’s something they can never take away from any of us,” Ferguson said. “For the rest of time, our names will be in the record books. We’re always going to be state champions.”
