IMG_7140 BW.jpg

Paris Wildcat Michael Johnson evades a Kilgore defender in his team’s playoff win en route to the state championship in 1988.

 Paris News File Photo

In Texas, high school football reigns supreme. And in 1988, the Paris Wildcats football team achieved something that can never be taken away from them, and something that puts them in truly elite company: they won the 4A football state championship.

The team entered the season loaded with talent in all facets of the game, and entered the year with high expectations for themselves and a major chip on their shoulder.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.