Throughout the Red River Valley in the 2021-22 basketball season were several incredibly skilled basketball players who helped lead their teams. However, two athletes in particular dominated the sport locally like no one else: Paris Wildcat Jaelyn Lee and Chisum Mustang Evan Wood. Making an indelible impact on both sides of the ball, the duo set themselves apart from their peers with truly elite levels of play this year and have been named the 2022 All-RRV Co-MVPs.
Evan Wood
A four-year varsity player for the Chisum Mustangs, Wood had grown tremendously over his time in high school, each year adding new facets to his game and improving what he already did. Entering his senior year for the Mustangs, Wood was determined to take the biggest step forward yet.
Needless to say, he did just that. Wood finished his senior campaign averaging 20.7 points per game and 10.1 rebounds per game — leading the entire Red River Valley in both statistical categories.
As a child, baseball was Wood’s first sport, and he didn’t pick up the game of basketball until fourth grade. Once he did begin playing basketball, he fell in love with it. By the time he reached junior high, he said, it had surpassed baseball as his favorite sport.
“When Roxton went on their state championship runs, that got me into it and that’s what initially made me start really liking basketball,” Wood said. “I loved the competitive nature of it and the level of intensity it has.”
Soon, he could almost always be found with a basketball in his hands, and if he wasn’t with his team then chances were high he was playing by himself or with friends, working to improve any way he could.
He transferred to Chisum as Roxton ISD began the process of consolidation, and as a member of the Mustangs’ basketball team, Wood grew exponentially.
“When he got here, his role was very straightforward: go to the corner and knock down shots,” Chisum head coach Brian Temple said. “He was very good at that role, but that was pretty much his entire offensive game. Each year, though, he’s gotten better and better and just kept adding to his game. … I have never coached a player with a stronger work ethic and drive to improve than Evan Wood.”
By the time Wood entered his senior year, he was a far cry from the 3-point specialist he’d been as an underclassman. His 3-point shot was even better, but he also had the ability to pull up with a deadly midrange jump shot, the ability to slash his way to the rim and finish amidst traffic and a slew of post moves that allowed him to score veritably at will in the low block.
“He creates really challenging matchup problems for defenses,” Temple said. “If you try to put a tall kid on him, he can blow by them with his speed. But if teams try to put a guard on him, Evan’ll just shoot over the top of them or back them down in the post and score at will.”
“I never like for my first shot of the game to be a 3, though I’ll shoot it if I’m wide open,” Wood added with a chuckle. “I usually try to take my guy off the dribble and get to the rim first, maybe get to the free throw line, and then once I see a few go through the net that really opens my game up,”
Defensively, Wood is just as stellar. He’s able to lock down most any opponent with his glove-like on-ball defense, and he has a real knack for drawing charges.
“A big part of defense is just taking care of me and being where I’m supposed to be at all times,” Wood said. “And it’s not just staying in front of your man, but where you’re at when you’re not guarding the ballhandler.”
“He’s got an incredibly high awareness out on the court,” Temple added. “He communicates really well with his teammates too, which is an underrated part of defense.”
Wood’s junior year ended with his team making a magical run to the regional tournament, and he said his goal for his senior season was to replicate that postseason success. He was focused on the good of the team first and foremost, though he wryly admitted he had received some motivation to improve individually during the offseason.
“(Teammates Keaston Lawrence and Zaquavious Price) both made the All-Region team that year and I didn’t,” he said. “I would trade an individual award for going four rounds deep any day of the week, but at the same time, I always want to be the best player I can be, and I definitely used that as fuel to the fire to motivate me to step my game up.”
It quickly became clear that Wood had elevated his game to another level in his final season. He put up staggering numbers in several preseason games, and then carried that momentum into district play.
“One of his games that most sticks out in my memory was one of the first of the year,” Temple recalled. “In the Savoy game he had well over 30 points, and he threw down an awesome two-handed dunk.”
Looking back on his senior year, Wood pointed to two games as some of his best. The first was a preseason game against Jefferson played at the Rivercrest Tournament. In it, he got to the rim at will off the dribble and put his assortment of post moves on full display.
“I just felt like it was one of those games where everything was working,” he said.
The other was in Chisum’s home game against Commerce, when Wood imposed his will on the best team in the district.
“I was getting to the rim pretty much whenever I wanted,” he said. “I felt like no one on that team could guard me that night.”
The season was a tumultuous one for the Mustangs as a whole, and they ultimately ended the season just short of a playoff berth. But through it all, the Mustangs could turn to Wood to reliably be a dynamic force on the court.
“Evan Wood is one of the most special kids I’ve ever been lucky enough to coach,” Temple said. “He’s not someone you can just replace. We’ll need all five starters to step up and collectively do what he did for us.”
Jaelyn Lee
After a junior year that saw Paris Wildcat Jaelyn Lee take the Red River Valley by storm, expectations were high for him entering his senior season. And Lee didn’t just meet those expectations — he greatly surpassed them.
Lee averaged roughly 19 points and nine rebounds per game, which are impressive enough numbers, but even they don’t fully encapsulate all the dynamic senior brought to the Wildcats.
Standing an imposing 8’7” and possessing all the skills of an elite shooting guard, Lee can take over games in a way that no other athlete in the Red River Valley — and few across the entire state, for that matter — is able
to match.
Lee’s knack for the game shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the way he’s been surrounded by basketball for his entire life. Lee jokes that he was born with a basketball in his hands, and that’s not very far from the truth. His mother, Latonyia Johnson, was a talented basketball player herself, and even played collegiately for Paris Junior College.
Latonyia Johnson played a vital role in not just instilling in her son a love of the game, but also helping him grow into the talented athlete he’s become.
“She was my first coach, so to speak,” Lee said. “She still is my coach, and I’m so thankful to her. She would take me to the gym all the time as a kid, run drills with me and that sort of thing.”
With his mother’s tutelage and his own love for the game, Lee developed the skills of an elite player. All that, coupled with a growth spurt that put Lee eye-to-eye with NBA guards, made him truly dangerous.
“He’s insanely skilled and he’s a great athlete,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “It’s a combination that you don’t find a whole lot of times.”
Steed saw the potential in Lee at a young age, and put him on the varsity roster in just his freshman year. By the time he was a sophomore, Lee was the team’s second-leading scorer.
“It was a little scary to immediately play varsity,” Lee said. “I was playing alongside guys who I’d looked up to, but it was really neat.”
Offensively, Lee is a dead-eye shooter who can rain in 3-pointers, slash his way to the rim and back down defenders in the post. His seemingly limitless range, coupled with his great speed and handles, makes him a nightmare for defenders.
“I’d say my preferred way to get my points is taking someone off the dribble and getting to the rim, but I do whatever it takes and whatever my team needs of me,” Lee said.
“When I do that, I can usually go up and dunk it over someone, and that’s always a fun time,” he added with a slight smile.
“Most coaches with a kid that size will have him down on the low block posting up all the time, but we’re not going to limit that kid in what he can do,” Steed said
Defensively, Lee has the ability to be truly dynamic as well, using his size and athleticism to sky for rebounds and soar through the air for dramatic blocks.
“This year, I focused a lot on defense,” he said. “I realized what I could do and I started blocking more shots, getting more steals and just playing harder on that side.”
With the boundless talent and skills, Steed said he knew Lee’s ceiling of potential was incredibly high. Luckily for the Wildcats, he reached it.
“There were games where he just realized that nobody on the other team could guard him, and he just took over,” Steed said.
For Lee, his goals for this season were straightforward ones.
“First, I wanted to get back to Commerce (for the regional tournament),” he said. “We missed it last year and that was pretty disappointing, so I wanted to get that done. But really I just wanted to have a great season with my boys who I’ve been playing with since I was a little kid.”
Lee certainly accomplished both goals. He delivered on his goal to lead Paris back to the regional semifinals, and made his senior year unforgettable. He, along with Paris’ other seniors, led the Wildcats to an undefeated run through district play and a winning streak that grew to 15 straight games at one point.
Looking back at the season, Lee said one of his finest performances came in the team’s final game, a loss to the Dallas-Carter Cowboys. Midway through the third quarter, Lee had more than half of his team’s points, ultimately finishing with 23. He also lit it up from downtown, draining incredible stepbacks and contested 3-pointers in an electric second quarter.
“I don’t like to brag, but I felt like they couldn’t do anything to stop me there for a while,” Lee said. “I don’t think I’ve ever gotten hot like that before.”
“He showed how talented he really is in that game,” Steed added.
Looking back on his senior season, Lee said things like the playoff run, the undefeated district season and the preseason tournaments are amongst his favorite on-court memories. What he’ll truly cherish, though, are the memories formed off the court with his teammates that will last a lifetime.
And for Steed, the head coach said Lee has left an indelible mark on the proud tradition of Wildcat basketball.
“I’ve coached a lot of really good players over the years,” he said. “Jaelyn Lee is certainly on the short list of some of the very best I’ve ever had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.