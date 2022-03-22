The Paris Junior College softball team was swept in their weekend doubleheader against Bossier Parish, but that doesn’t mean the Dragons didn’t fight, as they fell 6-3 and 5-3 in a pair of tightly contested games — the latter of which went deep into extra innings.
In the first game, Brenda Sanchez smacked an RBI double, scoring Reagan Richardson in the fourth inning. Then, in the sixth inning, Isa Smit had a big double of her own, driving home Richardson and Kelsey Keierleber.
In the second game, the two teams were tied 3-3 through seven innings, though Bossier ultimately scored two in the 11th inning. Smit, Sanchez and Jayda Carter each had RBIs in the game.
