It was a total team effort Friday for the Detroit Lady Eagles, as they downed the Clarksville Lady Tigers 62-48 in the cross-county rivalry showdown.
Detroit got out to a fast start, building an 11-point lead through the first quarter, using excellent defensive pressure to limit the Lady Tigers to just two made baskets in the frame.
“We started strong and jumped on them early,” Detroit head coach Michelle Estrada said. “That forced them to extend, and we took advantage of it.”
Throughout the game, the Lady Eagles turned to their two most reliable scorers — CC Runels and Braylin Craig — for the majority of their points. Craig and Runels each scored 18 points apiece, but they were far from the only players to make an impact.
Cheyenne Snodgrass had one of her better scoring performances of the season, as she finished with eight points. And Estrada pointed to the defensive work and rebounding done by Cailyn Ray.
“It really was a total team effort,” she said. “Everyone contributed.”
The Lady Tigers began finding their footing after halftime, as Clarksville had a big third quarter that saw them score 20 points in the frame. Even still, they were unable to slow Detroit, as the Lady Eagles finished with 22 points in the quarter to stretch their lead out slightly heading into the final frame.
With the win, the Lady Eagles remain deadlocked with Rivercrest tied for second in the district. the McLeod Lady Longhorns, only sporting one loss on the season, hold sole possession of first place.
“We’re in the home stretch now, with only a few games left,” Estrada said. “McLeod is all alone in first, but there are a few teams all there right in the race. We feel like we’re very much still in this and can compete for the district title if we take care of business the rest of the way.”
In addition to Craig, Runels and Snodgrass, Malia Covey scored six points, Kayleigh Griggs scored four points and Madison Gaddis had three.
For Clarksville, Daleashia Johnson had a big game, finishing with with 19 points. Ashley Rosser had 11 points, Jalaya Stephens scored seven, Mariela Resendiz and Legacy Booker each had four and McKenzie Reynolds scored three.
