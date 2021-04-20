Last week, Caleb Jameson pitched a no-hitter against Commerce. On Saturday night, he almost delivered a repeat performance against the district-leading and previously-unbeaten-in-district Rains Wildcats.
Rains got their first and only hit of the game in the seventh inning when the leadoff hitter reached safely on a soft infield single. Jameson walked a pair of runs and the Patriot defense had a couple of errors. That was all the offense the Wildcats managed on the night.
“You hate to expect it but it is kind of what you expect,” head coach Chris Peacock said after the game about Jameson’s performance. “He puts a lot of time and effort and preparation into getting ready for his starts and you see that work paying off.”
On the other side, Prairiland dominated the game. The Patriots finished with eight runs on nine hits against three different pitchers for Rains. Seven of the Patriot batters had hits in the game and the other two reached base via walks.
“I thought we had good at bats up and down the lineup,” Prairiland head coach Chris Peacock said after the game. “I don’t think we swung at a lot of bad pitches.”
It started for the Patriots in the second inning. Brylee Galloway led the inning off with a single. He would come around and score thanks to a single by Gage Bankhead. The next run for Prairiland came in the third. Blake Lewis led off the inning by being hit by a pitch. After a steal and a sacrifice, Lewis was standing on third base. Jameson’s single in the next at bat scored Lewis to extend the lead to 2-0.
The Patriots blew the game open in the fifth inning. That’s when they sent 12 batters to the plate, scoring six of them. Lewis led off the inning with a single. Brooks Morrison flew out for the first out of the inning and then Jameson walked. Galloway lined out to left field for the second out of the inning. That’s when the rally started. Jacob Veal, who had struck out his previous at-bats, doubled off the base of the centerfield wall to score two runs.
Two straight walks loaded the bases for Prairiland. Eli Rolen doubled to right center field, scoring Veal and Blake Ballard. A throwing error on the second baseman allowed Bankhead to score. The final Patriot run crossed the plate when Rolen scored on a passed ball.
