North Lamar put up a fight, but ultimately fell to Pleasant Grove 54-41.
Pleasant Grove jumped out to a big lead, but the Panthers never backed down. They utilized a tough-nosed defense to just six points in the fourth quarter, and made the 17th-ranked Hawks fight for every basket.
"I'm so proud of how we competed," head coach David Monds said. "I think our defense has been great these past two games. Even though we've lost them both, we've been playing much better.
"We set a goal to hold them to 50, and they scored 54. But that's still pretty good against one of the best teams in the state like this."
Mason Cole led the team with 11 points, and Case Fendley scored 10. Coreion Jeffrey scored eight, Anton Rangel and Jack Johnson each had four and Jaxon Spangler finished with two.
