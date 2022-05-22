Senior Prairiland baseball player Caleb Jameson had a stellar 2022 season both at the plate and on the mound, and he was recently rewarded for his strong play with a selection to play in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Diamond statewide All-Star game, which will take place in Round Rock on June 18.
Jameson solidified himself as a dominant force in his senior season, winning his district’s MVP award.
He finished the year with a .325 batting average and 22 RBIs, and on the mound he racked up 132 strikeouts with a subterranean ERA of 0.204 with a WHIP of 0.67.
