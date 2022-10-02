It’s hard to find much that went wrong for the Cooper Bulldogs on Friday night as they beat the Rivercrest Rebels 52–6 to remain perfect on the season. The Bulldogs had over 450 total yards of offense while only giving up 177 on defense.
The Rebels had their chances early in the game. Rivercrest took the opening kickoff down the field and got to the Cooper 14 yard line. Unable to convert on a third down and four play, the Rebels settled for a field goal attempt. That was blocked by the Bulldog defense. Six plays later, Cooper found the endzone for a touchdown.
Adryean Finney scored for Cooper. Once again, on the next possession, Rivercrest moved the ball. This time they got down to the Bulldog 20 yard line. That’s where a pass from Chase Duffer was intercepted by Sean Patel. This time it only took five plays to find the endzone. Markell Smith scored from three yards out.
On the next Cooper possession, Canon Ingram scored on a 45 yard run. A few minutes later it was Keywine Denson with the touchdown. Before the half would end, Canon Ingram and Smith would both score for the Bulldogs as Cooper took a 38–0 lead into the break.
Cooper scored 32 points in the second quarter. The Bulldogs had 333 total yards in the first half with 260 of that coming on the ground.
The Bulldogs received the second half kick and picked up where they left off. Smith added his third score of the night. This time on a 30 yard run. The Rebels came out of the locker room and put together their best drive of the night. The Rebels took their first possession and marched down the field in 12 plays. A drive that started at their own 27 yard line ended with Zane Dees in the endzone.
Dees finished the night with 88 yards rushing. Chase Duffer completed 10 passes for 94 yards. Seven different Rebels all caught passes including Connor Young, Chance Duffer, Rosser La’Brodrick, Connor Herring, Cason Fields, Mark Grider and Zane Dees.
The only other score of the second half was a three yard run from Denson for the Bulldogs. Denson finished with 24 yards on the ground with the two scores. Canon Ingram led the way on the ground for Cooper with 146 yards on eight carries. He also had two scores. Adryean Finney finished with 67 yards and a score. Colin Ingram had 60 yards. Markell Smith had 49 yards and two scores. Seth Goodson had 25 yards while Jackson Fogelberg had 13. Colin Ingram also threw for 77 yards and one score. Smith had the lone touchdown reception along with 31 yards.
The Bulldogs move to 6–0 on the season and 2–0 in district play. With the loss, the Rebels are now 3–3 on the season with a 1–1 district record.
