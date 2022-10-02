Rivercrest ISD logo

It’s hard to find much that went wrong for the Cooper Bulldogs on Friday night as they beat the Rivercrest Rebels 52–6 to remain perfect on the season. The Bulldogs had over 450 total yards of offense while only giving up 177 on defense.

The Rebels had their chances early in the game. Rivercrest took the opening kickoff down the field and got to the Cooper 14 yard line. Unable to convert on a third down and four play, the Rebels settled for a field goal attempt. That was blocked by the Bulldog defense. Six plays later, Cooper found the endzone for a touchdown.

