Due to rain, the North Lamar Panthers found themselves playing their baseball season opener not on their home field, as originally intended, but a few miles down the road on Chisum’s turf field.
The change in scenery didn’t affect the team, however, and the Panthers got district play started on the right foot, downing the Gilmer Buckeyes in a low-scoring 3-1 pitchers’ duel.
All three of North Lamar’s runs came in the opening inning. The first came when Jackson Brasseux smacked a double deep into the outfield, scoring teammate Tripp Thoms, who had led off the inning by drawing a walk. Brasseux made it a 2-0 game a few at-bats later when he scored on a Gilmer error. And the team scored its final run when a line drive from Cason Blease scored Matthew Sandlin.
After that opening flurry of runs, however, North Lamar struggled to get into scoring position against Gilmer’s strong pitching.
Fortunately for the Panthers, they were bolstered by strong pitching of their own from Brasseux.
“The fastball felt really good, and my breaking ball was falling in the zone too today,” Brasseux said. “It was a good day.”
Throughout the game, Brasseux found himself in jams a few times, such as in the fourth inning when Gilmer’s leadoff batter got all the way to third base on an error by the North Lamar defense. Brasseux stayed cool and composed, and responded by striking out the next three batters in a row.
“That says a lot about the type of pitcher he is,” North Lamar head coach Bric Steed said. “He doesn’t get rattled, and he probably even raises his level of play in those situations.”
Gilmer’s lone run of the game came in the sixth inning, The Buckeyes wouldn’t get any closer, though. Strong defense in the top of the seventh inning — including a running throw across his body to first and a great throw from Blease at catcher to stop a potential base stealer — ended the game in short order.
“This was a great start to district,” Steed said. “We could’ve hit the ball a bit better, but this was a great defensive effort, we had some great pitching and we beat a good team. I’m proud of how they fought.”
