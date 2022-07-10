If you step foot on North Lamar’s campus, the school’s proud softball tradition is immediately apparent in the rows and rows of banners commemorating district titles and deep playoff runs. However, amidst all the banners, one stands out above the rest: the team’s 2010 state championship.
In the years leading up to the 2010 season, the Pantherettes had been great, but had come up just short time and time again in the playoffs. In 2009, they fell in a heartbreaking regional quarterfinals game against Prosper. The year before that, they’d fallen in the area round.
“We’d been really good,” Haley Parsons, a sophomore on the 2010 squad, said. “We’d just had some bad luck, a few plays that didn’t go our way.”
But while playoff runs ended prematurely, the team had made a name for themselves with strong showings in the regular season. District titles were both common occurrences and the expectation, and many in the program had a feeling their time was coming.
“I always knew we had what it takes,” head coach Kathy Barker said. “I’d gone down to the state tournament for years, and I remember sitting out there and thinking, ‘These teams aren’t any better than us.’”
Needless to say, the team was brimming with confidence heading into 2010, and it quickly became apparent that confidence was well-earned.
Win after win piled up for the Pantherettes in the preseason, as they traveled to several tournaments stacked with bigger schools, many of which were dominant in their own right, and emerged victorious at all of them.
“McKinney North sticks out; we were so pumped to beat them,” said Chelsea Davidson, a sophomore on the team. “They thought they were going to beat us because they’re a big Metroplex powerhouse and we’re from a little old podunk school. We went and beat them on their field, and they were not happy about that. It was awesome.”
And the Pantherettes showed they were capable of winning hard-fought nailbiters, such as a 1-0 preseason win over Mt. Pleasant, as well as easy blowouts, such as a 12-1 win over Spring Hill.
The team was relatively young, with only four seniors on a roster comprised mostly of sophomores and juniors — but their inexperience didn’t seem to matter. Their talent was unquestionable.
The team was the total package. In the circle were aces Rayn House and Ali Cannada. Neither overwhelmed batters with overpowering velocity, but each possessed some truly nasty offspeed pitches and elite command of the strike zone, making them two of the best pitchers in the region, if not the entire state.
“It was a huge relief to have both of them,” Davidson said. “A lot of teams don’t even have one great pitcher, and then even when they do, you think, ‘OK, well if we can just get past her then they won’t have anyone else.’ We were lucky to have two really great pitchers. We never felt like underdogs, and a big part of that was them.”
The dominance of House and Cannada was readily apparent. Throughout the entirety of district play, the duo allowed just one run; the rest of the games were shutouts.
But the team had far more than just its pitching staff. Up and down the lineup, the Pantherettes were loaded with firepower. Led offensively by Cannada’s .460 batting average, eight of the nine starters hit well over .300 and proved that they could score runs against even the best pitchers.
“I knew that they were going to have my back, and they knew I was going to have their back,” House said. “It took a lot of pressure off everyone. It just worked.”
The team’s stellar pitching coupled with its outstanding hitting led to many quick games.
“(There were) lots of five-inning games,” Parsons recalled, referencing UIL’s run rule that calls games off early if the score gets too out of hand.
Over one particularly dominating stretch of games, the Pantherettes scored 45 runs in a four-game period.
And defensively too, the team was gifted. Cobi Barker, Ashley Fendley and Davidson made up one of the top defensive infields in all of 3A Texas softball that year, and Chancy Williams was a Gold Glove-caliber centerfielder.
“Chancy was amazing in the outfield,” House recalled. “She had a cannon for an arm. Seeing her gun runners out from the outfield was really a thing of beauty.
“And Chancy could also pitch, too,” House added. “If she was called on, she could come in and do a dang good job.”
The team kept things light and fun, and more than a bit superstitious, with a number of fun routines they stuck to before every game.
“Every single game, we’d go to Subway beforehand,” Parsons said. “And we had to get the same thing every time. We would all sing the same songs on the bus rides.”
Throughout the early goings of the season, the Pantherettes stayed mostly oblivious to the chatter happening around them. As the season went on, though, they became keenly aware.
“There was one day where someone came into the locker room — I can’t even remember who it was — and she was like, ‘Y’all, did you know we’re ranked in the state?’” Cannada remembered. “We were all like, ‘What?’ We’d just been playing and having fun. But after that we just kept climbing and climbing.”
The added pressure didn’t seem to bother the Pantherettes in the slightest, and they entered the playoffs with high expectations.
“It had been a while since any team had really challenged us,” Cobi Barker said. “I think there might’ve been a couple kind-of-close games in district, but that was it.”
“We were top 10 heading into the playoffs,” Parsons said. “I can’t remember exactly where, but I remember the feeling that we had a lot of pressure on us now that the regular season was over.”
The first few rounds of the playoffs were a breeze for North Lamar, as the Pantherettes carried their dominance from district play over into the postseason.
Due to the way the playoffs were structured, North Lamar received a bye in the bi-district round, and their first opponent was North Forney, who they faced in the area round.
North Forney didn’t pose much of a problem to the Pantherettes, and they easily won 10-0.
Crandall, the regional quarterfinal foe, was similarly out of their league against the much more talented Pantherettes. In a two-out-three series, North Lamar won 11-1 and 9-1.
After that was Princeton in the regional semifinals. For the first time in months, the Pantherettes were tested and facing a pitcher who could go toe-to-toe with House and Cannada.
“Princeton was a really good team,” Cobi Barker said.
For as good as Princeton was, though, North Lamar was better.
In the first game of the series, House delivered one of the best performances of her Pantherette career, tossing a no-hitter. She only gave up three walks, and struck out a whopping 16 batters.
In the second game of the series, the two teams were scoreless through seven innings, and so headed to extra innings. In the first extra inning, though, the Pantherette bats exploded for four runs, propelling them into the first regional finals in program history.
Their opponent in the regional finals was the Celina Lady Bobcats: the prior year’s state runner-up, and one of the favorites to win it all in 2010.
“Those girls were so cocky,” Parsons said of the Lady Bobcats. “I remember that they’d already booked their hotel rooms in Austin for the state tournament before our series had even started.”
The first game served as a wake-up call for North Lamar. The two teams battled in the early goings, and went deep into extra innings. In the 12th inning, however, the Lady Bobcats leapt on North Lamar, pulling away for an 8-2 win.
“I don’t remember my wins that well anymore, but I remember all my losses,” House said. “I remember feeling like I let my teammates down.”
Rather than be shaken or intimidated by the loss, the team was steeled by it, Cobi Barker said.
“We never doubted ourselves,” she said. “We all came together after that.”
Cannada took to the circle in the games 2 and 3, and was able to give Celina’s hitters fits.
“I remember being like, ‘What the heck happened to me,’ because I couldn’t get my stuff together,” House said. “But Ali stepped up and did awesome,” House said.
The second game of the series was a 2-1 nailbiter, followed by a convincing 5-0 win in the decisive third game.
“Stepping down wasn’t an option,” Davidson said.
“After the third game, (assistant coach Jimmy Fendley) told one of the guys from Celina, ‘Guess you’ll have to cancel those reservations,’” Parsons said with a laugh.
The win catapulted the Pantherettes into the state tournament for the first time in program history, but the team’s head coach said the bright lights of Austin didn’t seem to affect her squad’s focus.
“If they were nervous, they didn’t show it,” Kathy Barker said. “And they definitely didn’t play like it, either.”
The team’s state semifinal game against Waco-Robinson had none of the drama or intrigue of the regional finals, though it did have some controversy that made it stand out in its own right.
Throughout the game, the umpires penalized Robinson’s pitcher several times for crow hopping, an illegal pitch that occurs when the pitcher re-plants their foot after pushing off of the rubber.
“A lot of umps don’t call it, but this one was super strict about it,” Cannada said. “It must’ve been very disappointing for their team, because they didn’t have a replacement pitcher and she could not fix her pitching and figure it out."
As a result, several runs were walked in, and many Pantherettes agreed it felt hard to get in a rhythm.
Despite the umpire often disrupting the flow of the game, Shelbi Phifer-Lawson, Williams and Davidson all had big days at the plate with multiple hits and RBIs to each of their names.
That win set up a showdown with the West Lady Trojans in the state championship game.
“At that point, we knew we’d accomplished a lot, and done something North Lamar softball had never done before,” House said. “I knew that if we lost, we could still look back on the season and be proud — but we really weren’t looking to lose.”
Cannada had gotten the start in the circle for the state semifinal game against Robinson, which ensured a well-rested House was ready for the season’s ultimate game.
As it would turn out, she would need every ounce of energy she had, as the game was one for the ages that went deep into extra innings.
“That was one of the craziest games I’ve ever been a part of,” Parsons said. “It was like, we’d have a big hit and they’d respond with a big hit. They’d have a big offensive inning and come close to scoring, and we’d have one right back.”
“It was nerve-wracking,” Kathy Barker said with a laugh. “It was everything you want a championship game to be.”
Adding to everything else was intense heat so oppressive that several players said they could practically feel their cleats melting.
“I will never forget how hot it was,” Davidson said. “It was like being forced to play in a sauna.”
House went the distance, and though West got its fair share of hits, she was able to get out of every jam.
“To be honest, my arm was probably the loosest it’s ever been,” House said with a chuckle. “At the end I think my mind was more tired than my body was.”
Defensive highlights were aplenty, with Williams throwing a runner out from the outfield and several other close plays at the plate keeping things scoreless.
The teams remained deadlocked after three extra innings. But in the 11th, something happened that fired everyone up.
“Their pitcher hit (catcher Carley Price) in the face,” Parsons said.
“We got mad,” Cobi Barker added of the hit-by-pitch. “We used that as motivation.”
In the top of the 12th inning, Ashley Fendley led off the inning with a double. In the very next at-bat, Cobi Barker smacked a well-hit line drive into right field, allowing freshman pinch runner Jessica Jones to easily score.
“That hit was the best moment of my softball career, without a doubt,” Cobi Barker said with a grin. “After that I knew we’d won, because I had total faith in Rayn that she’d close it out.”
The bottom of the 12th wasn’t without its share of drama, as West managed to get two runners on base, but House closed the door on the game, and put the perfect exclamation mark on the season as a whole, by striking out a West batter for the third out.
With that strikeout, the celebration was on. The Pantherettes rushed to House in the circle, leaping into each other’s arms and crying tears of joy.
“I didn’t run out right away,” Kathy Barker said with a slight smile. “I just sat back and watched them celebrate. This was all about them.”
“Top five moment of high school for sure,” Cannada said before pausing and adding, “What am I talking about — it’s definitely number one.”
“That championship is honestly more important to me than graduation,” Davidson said.
“I didn’t even buy a class ring when I was a senior because I had the championship ring,” Parsons said, with Cannada adding that she did the same.
While the Pantherettes were duking it out on the diamond, the rest of North Lamar’s graduating class of 2010 was celebrating graduation. So immediately after celebrating their state title, House, Phifer-Lawson, Taylor Steelman and Ashley Fendley donned their caps and gowns — which they’d packed for the trip — and held an impromptu graduation ceremony right there on the field.
“That was definitely an emotional moment,” House said. “We’d just finished winning the championship. Softball had been my entire life up to that point, so holding graduation on the softball field felt really significant.”
Throughout thick and thin for the Pantherettes was the coaching of Kathy Barker and Jimmy Fendley.
“They were like a second set of parents,” Davidson said of Barker and Fendley. “You could not ask for better coaches than them.”
“I was a laid back coach,” Kathy Barker said. “I let Coach Fendley be the intense one. … I love all my girls and stay in touch with them, but that was a special group. I look at them now and see how they’ve all gone and done great things and they’re raising families of their own now, and I’m just so proud of all of them.”
For the Pantherettes, the young core of talented underclassmen ensured that North Lamar remained a force to be reckoned with for years after the title. And though that group didn’t make it back to the state tournament, they came close time and again in the following years.
And for each, the 2010 season, and the teammates they were bonded to in that historic season, will always remain an integral part of their identities.
“Now, as a grown adult with children, I take my kids to the softball field and I tell them, ‘Hey, your mom’s on that poster,’” Davidson said. “It’s something that all of us will always take with us.”
