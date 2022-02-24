The Honey Grove Warriors’ basketball season came to an end Tuesday in the bi-district round of the playoffs, falling to Muenster 43-31.
The Muenster Hornets took control of the game early with a suffocating man-to-man defense and an offensive approach that involved controlling the tempo, Honey Grove head coach Homer Garner said.
“They had a great man defense — it was really strong and physical, which we knew they’d be going in,” Garner said. “We had a hard time getting the ball over them down in the paint.”
Despite Muenster’s hot start, the Warriors kept things close by doing all they could on defense to speed the game up to a tempo more their liking.
Pressuring the Hornet ballhandlers led to more than a few steals and runouts for Honey Grove, and the Warriors stayed just within striking distance for the majority of the game.
Garner pointed to the defensive efforts of Kedran Leshaw as a key component of the game for his team.
“He might not have shown up in the scorebook that much, but he made an impact on the game,” the head coach said. “He played tough defense and did a great job on the glass.”
Cort Garner and Levi Beavers were other Warriors who helped the team get out on the fast break, and Cort Garner and teammate Alex Fisk each got hot from past the 3-point arc late in the game.
Looking back on the 2021-22 season, Garner said he’s proud of how much this team grew over the course of the season.
“I’m extremely proud,” he said. “This group is so young, but they grew up tremendously as a team. Their rapid improvement was just a testament to them and the level of dedication they have to the sport and the team.”
Homer Garner thanked the team’s pair of seniors — Jarvis Hill and Jordan Woods — for the leadership they provided, and said the future of Warrior basketball holds promise if the team commits to continued improvement.
“I don’t like saying that we’re going to be good next year, but the potential is there,” Homer Garner said. “We’ll see how much they want it in the offseason, because that’s really where next season starts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.