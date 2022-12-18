When the Prairiland and Honey Grove boys played two weeks ago in the Prairiland basketball tournament championship, the Patriots walked away with a one point win. On Friday, the two teams met in completely different environment but the results were almost identical. The difference this time was the Warriors walked away with the one point win 44–43.
Friday afternoon the American Airlines Center provided the location for the Patriots and Warriors. The junior varsity teams played first with the Warriors winning both halves of that game. Afterwards, the varsity tipped off.
In the first quarter the Patriots did not appear to be bothered by the big stage. Jameson Flatt knocked down several NBA three pointers while Tyler Maull added a pair of baskets. All-in-all, Prairiland scored 14 points in the opening frame.
On the other side of the court, the Warriors had trouble in the first quarter. The Warriors only managed seven points in the quarter with three of those coming at the free throw line. Alex Fisk and Brody Mahan were the only two players to knock down field goals in the quarter.
The second quarter was about the same for both teams. Once again Prairiland outscored Honey Grove. This time 12–7. At the half, the Patriots enjoyed a comfortable lead 26–14.
The second half saw a momentum shift, especially in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors defense forced some Patriot turnovers which led to easy baskets on the other end. Mahan finished with eight fourth quarter points, with all of them coming inside the paint. His eight points matched what the Patriots scored in the quarter.
Battling back, the Warriors took a three point lead at 44–41. Ty Hostetler had a chance to tie the game after he was fouled on a made basket. The free throw bounced in and out to preserve the one point advantage for the Warriors. Hostetler once again had a chance but his half court three hit the side of the rim as the buzzer sounded.
Both Prairiland and Honey Grove coaches Steve Weddle and Homer Garner shared the same sentiment after the game.
It was a great opportunity for us to compete against a playoff quality team while doing something to promote our programs. Some of these kids have never been to an NBA game let alone play in such a facility. It was a great team bonding event as we enter district, they agreed.
For the Warriors, they were led by Mahan who had 15 points. Fisk had nine points. Levi Beavers finished with seven. Asher Price finished with five. Courtney Cooper and Cort Garner each had four.
For the Patriots, Flatt finished with 18 points, including four from behind the NBA arc. Hostetler added eight points. Dada Coulter had eight points. Maull finished with seven and Rylan Berry had two.
