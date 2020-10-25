The scoring came early and often for the Honey Grove Warriors, a swarming and stifling defense kept the Alba-Golden Knights in check all night long, and Honey Grove made sure senior night at Warrior Field was a memorable one, winning in dominating fashion, 38-12.
Right from the opening seconds, the Warriors set the tone, forcing the Panthers into a quick three-and-out on Alba-Golden’s opening possession.
Then, mere moments after getting the ball for the first time, the Warriors found their way into the end zone when sophomore Anthanie Whitman found a hole and scored on a 42-yard touchdown run. The two point conversion paid off, and the Warriors found themselves up 8-0.
Alba-Golden’s next drive again ended in a quick three-and-out. Thanks to the Warriors’ stellar defense, the team wouldn’t pick up a first down until the waning minutes of the first quarter.
Once Alba-Golden did pick up their first first down, though, they managed to string several of them together in a methodical march down the field. They got four yards from the end zone, but ultimately came away empty-handed as the Honey Grove defense again held strong, as Andrew Campbell forced and recovered a fumble to help his team get the ball back.
No sooner did Honey Grove get the ball back than Whitman broke free and ran 97 yards down the near sideline for another score.
“That was a big momentum play, for sure,” Campbell said after the game. “You could feel that that really took them out of it.”
The two point conversion again paid off, and Honey Grove found itself up 16-0.
“When you go for two, it really starts to add up quickly,” Honey Grove head coach Glen Schuelke said. “We made three (two point conversions) tonight, and that’s another touchdown right there. If we kicked the extra points, that’s three.”
Though Whitman was responsible for all of Honey Grove’s first half points, the team didn’t look just to him for yardage. Whitman, quarterback Ben Patrick and running backs Andrew Campbell and Peter Krahn all contributed to the balanced offensive attack.
“We have to be able to spread the ball out like that,” Patrick said. “We’re a pretty small school so there’s only so many guys that can do what we’re doing, and everyone needs to step up. And we have a lot of great athletes who can step up. It takes all of us.”
Alba-Golden finally got on the scoreboard a few minutes into the second quarter, but couldn’t convert on the two point conversion, bringing the score to 16-6.
Honey Grove continued to move the chains well through the remainder of the first half, but the team wouldn’t add to its lead again until the opening drive of the third quarter, when they steadily marched the ball downfield, capping the drive off with a short run into the end zone by Whitman. Again, the two point conversion worked, this time on a pass from quarterback Ben Patrick to Campbell, to put them up 24-6.
The Panthers would add another touchdown later in the third, but Honey Grove answered right back by capping off their next drive with a touchdown run by Patrick to push the lead to 30-12.
“We could tell that they were tired and worn down there at the end of the third quarter,” Patrick said. “We were wearing them out by pounding the ball, and on defense we stepped up and didn’t let them score.
The Warriors then added six more points on their first drive of the final quarter, which also ate up roughly half the clock as they slowly but surely made their way downfield with good yardage from Patrick, Whitman and Krahn.
Patrick barrelled his way into the end zone, drawing the raucous approval from the fans in orange, and after the two point conversion again paid off, the Warriors found themselves leading 38-12.
“Our offense was clicking tonight,” Patrick said after the game. “We figured out a way to shift over and exploit that from their slants, and we started beating them outside.”
Emotions were high as it was the last home game of the season, and Patrick said that made it all the sweeter.
“It’s kind of sad, knowing I won’t be able to play here in front of all these great fans anymore,” the senior quarterback said. “But I’m so glad we could go out with a win in our last game here.”
“I’m so happy for them,” Schuelke said of the senior class, which included Patrick, Campbell and safety and wide receiver Ki Bass. “They’ve carried this team this year, and they’re a great group of kids.”
Whitman received the majority of the Warriors’ handoffs, finishing with 196 rushing yards and a trio of touchdowns. Patrick added 108 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, as well as 12 passing yards. Campbell ran for 53 yards.
Defensively, Campbell and Krahn each finished with 14 big tackles. Among Campbell’s tackles was a sack, and he also had the pivotal fumble recovery. Antonio Vega added nine tackles and a fumble recovery of his own. Jonas Butler had eight tackles and Ki Bass finished with seven.
With the win, the Warriors remain in the playoff hunt, and Campbell said the blowout victory gives them confidence as they enter the final two weeks of play.
“This was huge for us in terms of building up confidence and momentum,” he said. “I feel like we definitely have a chance against Rivercrest next week.”
