Ask most volleyball fans what it is about the sport they love so much, and they’re very likely to mention the thunderous kills and spikes, the resounding blocks or the explosive aces. For Prairiland Lady Patriot Ali Sessums, though, those elements of the game have always taken a back seat to defensive highlights.
Sessums wowed defensively in 2021, seemingly always able to make astounding digs and handle attacks that would be kills against almost anyone else in the Red River Valley. She also led her team in digs with 387, and for her defensive excellence she has been named the 2021 All-RRV Defensive Player of the Year.
Growing up in an athletic family, and one with a particular proclivity for volleyball, Sessums jokingly says she was practically born with a volleyball in her hands.
“I honestly couldn’t tell you when I started playing volleyball,” she said. “It seems like I’ve just always been around it. My family’s pretty big and we all love sports, so it was just sort of natural when I started playing. Volleyball just became my thing, and I’ve always stuck with it.”
Sessums played other sports growing up too, such as basketball, but volleyball was always the sport that held her heart.
“Honestly, I just felt like I knew the game better,” she said. “I can play basketball, but I don’t have that drive like I do in volleyball. When I’m playing volleyball, everything makes sense and I don’t really think about anything else.”
Starting in local youth volleyball program Little Spikers, Sessums quickly grew as a volleyball player, taking to the sport like a fish to water. Even early in her development as an athlete, she knew she had an affinity for the side of the game most players found to be a chore.
“A lot of the other girls were all about getting kills and having the big spike, but not me,” she said. “I’ve always preferred the defensive side of things. I would rather be a libero, who doesn’t get any kills, than be a hitter, honestly.
“That love for defense just sort of came out of nowhere, I’m not really sure why I take so much pride in that part of the game. Especially since, growing up as an outside hitter, I’ve always been tall, I’ve always been able to get kills too.”
“With Ali, and with all good defensive players in general, it’s about the mindset,” Prairiland head coach Emily Vanderburg said. “You have to want to get after it, and say, ‘I’m going to do everything I can to keep this ball from falling,’ and that’s Ali. She’s all in, and she’ll cover a whole lot of ground if it means keeping a point alive. She just has that defensive mindset.”
As a sophomore, bouncing between the varsity and junior varsity squads, Sessums made it clear that defense was her calling card.
It was in her junior season, though, that she truly made her mark on the Red River Valley. In a coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, Sessums finished with over 300 digs, more than anyone else in the area. And so it was that entering her senior season, Sessums’ goals for herself and her team were sky-high.
“I really knew that me and (fellow senior Abi Farmer) were going to have to really step up as the seniors for us to be successful this year,” she said. “We kind of said, ‘OK, this is our time, and we need to really play well because the rest of the team is just so young.’ And that’s what we did. We knew that we didn’t have any older players to fall back on. It was all on us.”
Simply put, Sessums rose to the bar she set for herself, and then surpassed it. If her defense through her junior season was great, the level of defensive security she provided in her senior season was truly elite.
Prairiland fans were always in for a treat when Sessums was on the court, as she would dive to the floor with reckless abandon to keep the other team from scoring. And what made it all truly impressive was the fact that her desperation lunges to get to balls almost always resulted in a perfectly-placed dig for a teammate to capitalize on, no matter how tough of a play it was.
One of Sessums’ most memorable plays from the season came in the team’s road victory over Rains, which guaranteed the Lady Patriots sole possession of the district championship. Chasing a ball down out of bounds, Sessums built up so much momentum in running after the ball that she didn’t have time to stop before crashing into her teammates on the bench. So she leaped over the bench and into the stands.
And, she recalls with pride, she was able to successfully dig the ball.
Another game that stands out as one where she was at her peak is the team’s win over rival Chisum on the road.
“The past few years, I’ve never played good there,” she said. “I don’t know what it is, whether it’s the atmosphere and the rivalry, or just bad luck or what. But I just usually don’t play good there. This year was different, though, and I felt like I got almost everything up, whether it was diving, running way out of bounds, it didn’t matter.”
One key to being a successful defensive player, Sessums said, is to always be on your toes, and be aware of everything going on on the court.
“I’m really good at seeing the court, coming off the block and making sure I’m in the right place,” she said. “I love when I get a dive; it’s honestly so much fun.”
Equally important is an age-old adage: know thy enemy.
“It’s really important to know who you’re going up against,” Sessums said. “I scout my hitters, so I know whether they like to go cross, whether they like to go line and when they’re more likely to react in certain ways. … A big part of it is having the other team’s hitters figured out.”
Sessums credits Vanderburg — a defensive-minded coach and a former defensive player herself — as a major contributor to her own defensive acumen.
“(Vanderburg) really helped me develop as a player,” she said. “She kind of gave me that push and also gave me confidence. Almost everyone hates defense days on Wednesdays, where we do these tough defense drills, but I loved it.”
And according to Vanderburg, it was essential to the team’s success that Sessums step up and shine defensively like she did, especially as the team was without libero Lanna Riney for much of the year as she recovered from injury..
“Being short a defensive player, and without that extra defensive presence, she really had to step up,” the coach said.
Bolstered by Sessums’ defense, the Lady Patriots beat back all challengers in their district, finishing the regular season with a 12-0 district record, a mark they likely would not have reached without the boost she provided.
“Everyone was doubting us at the start of the season, and I think the important thing was that we doubted ourselves early on,” she said. “We got into our own heads and started believing that maybe we weren’t that good. So for us to go and do what we did, and go through a really tough district without losing a single game, that was just the perfect way to go out in my senior season.”
For as good as Sessums was defensively, she was certainly no slouch on offense either. She led the team in kills, and displayed a keen ability to rocket in kills and surprise opponents with pushes on second hits.
“That was something I just started doing, and it was working out a lot,” Sessums said with a chuckle about her pushes into the back corner of the court she would often use on second hits of a rally. “Soon, Vanderburg was specifically calling for them in timeouts.”
“The fact that she led in both kills and digs says a lot about her,” Vanderburg said. “It shows how well-rounded of a player she is.”
