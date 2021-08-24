The Detroit Lady Eagles basketball team has found a good deal of success of late, becoming a regular fixture in the postseason. Under the direction of newly-hired head coach Michelle Estrada, the team looks to not only continue that winning trend, but build and improve upon it.
A graduate of Bland High School, Estrada is familiar with small-town high school basketball, she said.
“They’re a small school; when I was there, they were a 1A, and they’re big on basketball,” she said. “So I’m excited to get back to that environment. … I love the home, family atmosphere.”
After graduating from the University of North Texas, Estrada took her first coaching position at Cumby, where she served as an assistant on the basketball, volleyball and softball coaching staffs. After leaving the Lady Trojans, Estrada moved to Greenville ISD, where she served again as an assistant basketball coach, as well as the head tennis coach. She was at Greenville for just one year before applying for the Detroit head coaching position.
“This is my first head basketball job,” she said with a smile. “I’m excited and a little nervous, but I’m confident in my basketball knowledge and what I can do, and I’m ready to go. And I know that I have a great group of girls.”
Estrada said her philosophy to coaching is to help her players grow off the court as well as on it.
“I’m going to get onto them when I need to, but I’m going to baby them when I need to,” she said. “They’ll know what’s expected of them, but at the same time, they’re going to know that anything they need, that’s what I’m here for.”
On the court, Detroit fans can expect to see fast-paced, transition basketball.
“We’re going to look to push the ball,” Estrada said. “That’s going to be one of our strengths, these girls are fast. They love to get after it, they love to compete. So we’re going to look to push the ball and run up the score as much as we can.”
At the end of the day, Estrada said, she’s most looking forward to imparting the life lessons that can only be learned on the hardwood, she said.
“I love what it teaches you,” Estrada said. “You face a lot of adversity in basketball. Whether you’re down by 20 or down by two with one minute left, it teaches you how to face adversity, how to work with teammates; it teaches you everything you need in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.