The Cooper Bulldogs were firing on all cylinders Friday night against the Detroit Eagles, as they dispatched their intra-Red River Valley opponents 40-6 behind a steady offensive attack and some suffocating defense.
The Bulldogs, like most Red River Valley football teams, are squarely a run-first offense. Against the Eagles, though, they made sure to prove that they can be plenty dangerous when looking to pass.
“Our goal heading in and throughout practice this week was to really get the passing game going, and (quarterback Colin Ingram) did a good job of that,” head coach Rod Castorena said.
All game long, Ingram found success connecting with senior receiver Wyatt Allen and brother Canon Ingram, and one of Cooper’s scores came on a long go-route from Colin Ingram to Allen.
Colin and Canon ingram, as well as Allen and running back Matthew Langley, were responsible for getting to the endzone time and again for Cooper.
Defensively, the Bulldogs did a good job of slowing Detroit’s speedy, electric tandem of Claude and Cloedus Scales.
“Those are two dang talented backs, and we knew stopping them would be a challenge,” Castorena said. “I’m proud of how our guys handled that defensive task.”
Detroit’s lone score came late in the game, when backup quarterback Dillin Exum completed a pass to Claude Scales for a touchdown.
“We’re young and we’re learning, but I have nothing but pride for how we competed,” Detroit coach Cayle Beard said.
For the Bulldogs, the win is the third straight to open the season, and the Bulldogs look to be clicking.
“We were doing what we do best, and executing our game plan really well,” Castorena said.
Statistics from both teams were unavailable by press time.
