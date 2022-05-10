The Rivercrest Lady Rebels enjoyed a stellar 2022 season, but it came to an end Saturday in Tyler, as the team from Bogata fell to Kerens 14-0 in the second game of their area round series.
Lizzie Langehennig had both of her team’s hits, going a perfect 2-for-2 on the day, but no one else on her squad was able to garner a hit.
Macy Childres, Korie Mankins, Addison Martin and Logan Huddleston were able to draw walks and reach base, however.
In the end, though, Kerens proved to be too much, both in the circle and in the batters box, for the Lady Rebels to contend with.
The game marked the end of the road for Mankins, the team’s lone senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.