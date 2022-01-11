The Paris Optimist baseball season will kick off March 21, marking the club’s 58th year of providing recreational baseball to the youth of Lamar County. Online registration is currently open atparisoptimistbaseball.com for players who will be ages 3-15 on April 30.
In-person registration is slated for Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, executive director Sabra Vaughn said.
