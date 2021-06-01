Paris Junior College basketball player Preston Aymond has signed with the University of Central Oklahoma to continue his education and basketball career, where he will play for Coach Bob Hoffman and the Bronchos.
“We are excited for Preston signing with Coach Hoffman and UCO,” PJC head basketball coach and athletic director Bill Foy said. “He was a tremendous leader for us. After tearing his ACL in the last game of his high school career, Preston worked extremely hard on his rehab and basketball to get this opportunity. He will be a great addition to the Bronchos.”
“I learned to push through the hard times and come together collectively through the challenge of the year and win games,” Aymond said. “This was definitely a new experience playing at a high collegiate level. The fact that I was doing it with great teammates made it a blessing.”
Aymond is looking forward to continuing to grow at UCO.
“UCO was accepting and made me feel I was part of the team the first day I was there,” he said They really believe I can help them get a ring.”
