The Clarksville Lady Tigers rolled past the Linden-Kildare Lady Tigers 57-35 in home action Tuesday night. The win lifts the Lady Tigers to a 5-3 district record.
Linden-Kildare jumped out to a 4-0 first quarter lead, but the Lady Tigers would hold their opponent to just six additional points in the quarter. Meanwhile, Ashley Rosser joined Daleashia Johnson in leading Clarksville to a 20-10 lead as the teams moved to period two.
Johnson proved to be a force that L-K could not handle as she scored a game high 25 points. Reserve McKenzie Reynolds opened scoring in the second quarter by nailing a deep three pointer, pushing the Clarksville lead to 23-10. The Lady Tigers managed to score just 11 points in the second, while holding the visiting Lady Tigers to 11 also, as Coach Broderick Gaffney's team led 31-21 at the intermission.
Clarksville used a 17-2 third period run, to build a 48-23 advantage when Reynolds scored off the break with 2:20 left in the frame. The Lady Tigers would proceed to move to the final period with a 48-25 cushion.
Baskets from Jalaya Stephens, Rosser, and Legacy Booker to open the fourth would increase the Clarksville lead to 54-29 with 4:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, as Clarksville then rolled on to victory.
Rosser contributed nine points in the win, while Stephens canned eight points. Booker and Reynolds scored five points each. The Lady Tigers connected on nine of 19 free throw attempts during the four quarters of action.
