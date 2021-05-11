Senior year wasn’t always smooth sailing for Paris Wildcat Jalen Gray. Between a bout with Covid-19 and an eye surgery that sidelined him for several weeks, there were plenty of obstacles standing in the way of his final year of athletic competition at Paris High School. Through all the challenges, though, he persevered. And now, he finds himself with a distinction very few people ever earn: state champion.
Gray traveled to Austin last week for the state track and field meet, and when all was said and done, he stood atop the winner’s podium after blazing through the 400 meter dash with a time of 48.81 seconds.
Gray began competing in track events while at the junior high level, but it wasn’t until he had some high school experience under his belt that he truly began to shine.
“When he first got here, his freshman and sophomore years, he’d run as fast as he could right out of the gate, so he didn’t always finish as strong as he could,” coach Michael Johnson said. “We began working on maintaining speed and a sprinter’s kick at the end, and that’s when he really began to take off.”
And Gray, also a member of the Wildcats football team, said that track and field resulted in tangible improvements on the gridiron as well.
“I definitely think track helps with football,” he said. “Speed and stamina are important in football too, and track helps with those a lot.”
An athlete of imposing abilities, Gray seemed destined to make it to the state competition in his junior season, but those chances were dashed — along with the chances of everyone else in Texas — when the Covid-19 pandemic put an end to the season.
“That was really disappointing, because I do think I was going to go that year,” Gray said. “That just made me even more motivated this year though, because I knew I missed an opportunity and this was my last chance.”
Despite entering his senior campaign with a vengeance, that motivation would have to be put on hold. Early in the year he had to contend with a case of Covid-19, and then later an eye surgery proved to be yet another setback. As a result, he was unable to compete in the first three meets of the season, Johnson said.
“When I finally got back, I was slow,” Gray said bluntly. “I had to work extra hard to get back to where I needed to be.”
Needless to say, Gray put in the extra effort to get up to speed, and was quickly one of the top runners in 4A high school competition yet again.
As he got more and more acclimated to the track, Gray’s times and placings got steadily better too. He placed first in the 400 meter dash at both the area and regional meets, but was able to shave almost an entire second off his time in the second of the two.
“He went into state with the fourth best time, but we knew he had a really good shot,” Johnson said. “The one guy we were worried about was the kid with the top overall time, but we still knew Jalen had a really good chance.”
Upon arriving at the state meet, Gray and his coaches liked the draw they got, with Gray in the fourth lane and the top runner in the state in the seventh, and gained even more confidence.
“Going in, my mindset was just that I had to win,” Gray said.
Finally, it came time to race. And as with his whole senior season, the race wasn’t easy, he said.
“I was definitely not in front for most of the race,” he said. “In fact, I was kind of towards the back for a lot of it. Really, it wasn’t until the last turn that I got out in front.”
Using the strategies he’s picked up over the course of his track career, Gray found the burst of energy needed to finish strong, and ultimately finish in front of the pack.
And he didn’t just go out on top, he did it while setting his personal record.
“A lot of people clam up on the biggest stage, but he didn’t,” Johnson said. “He stepped up big-time. And to see someone not just compete at that level but set their personal best, that’s big time.”
“Somehow, I knew I was going to set a PR there,” Gray added.
“I can’t say it was entirely unexpected, given that he’s been on this journey for four years and had a really good shot at it last year too,” Johnson said. “But still, the ending of it all, seeing all his hard work pay off — it was amazing. It made it all worth it.”
