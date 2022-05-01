With an 8-0 win over the Bells Lady Panthers on Thursday, the Prairiland Lady Patriots can add another accomplishment to their already-impressive 2022 resume: bi-district champion.
Duplicating the score of the series’ first game, the Lady Patriots struck their opponent with a bevy of early runs en route to a convincing victory and a trip to the postseason’s second round.
The team scored four runs in each of the first two innings, building up their 8-0 lead quickly.
The team’s first run came when a grounder by Allison Choate allowed Kirsten Bridges to score, and Kyndal Yaross followed that up with the game’s exclamation mark: a three-run home run over the left field wall.
The home run was Yaross’ second in as many days, as she blasted a homer in the first game of the series too.
“After our Rains loss, I really challenged the girls,” head coach Brian Morris said, referring to the team’s lone loss in district play. “Kyndal really took that challenge to heart and has put in the time and work, and she’s seeing big results.”
Four more runs came in the next inning. McKenna Guest scored two with a double to deep left field. Then, not wanting to contend with Yaross’ bat anymore, the Bells pitcher intentionally walked her.
“I turned to (Lanna Riney, the next batter in the order), and told her, ‘They took a risk doing that, so make them pay,” Morris said.
Riney delivered, ripping a line drive down the third base line, scoring two more runs.
While the final score was the same, the two games in the series played out quite differently. In the first, it took a few innings for Prairiland’s offense to find its footing. On Thursday, though, they struck almost immediately before cooling off.
“We knew we needed to go out and assert ourselves early, but Bells didn’t give up,” Morris said.
With the win, the Lady Patriots move on to the area round, where they will face the winner of Saturday’s game between Maypearl and Boyd. That game had not concluded by press time.
“It’s exciting and feels great, but we’re staying focused,” Morris said. “There are bigger things we want to accomplish.”
