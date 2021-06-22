Teams from across the area arrived at Woodall Fields this past weekend for the 14U Ranger League’s district baseball tournament, and after a slew of games under a blistering sun, the Paris Navy team had punched its ticket to the regional tournament with an unblemished record through three games.
The team’s weekend opened with a matchup against Sulphur Springs, and it didn’t take long for Paris Navy to jump out to an early lead.
“We got up to a 3-0 lead in the first inning with some really solid hitting,” head coach Cole Nichols said.
The Paris boys never relinquished the lead after jumping out to the opening-inning lead, cruising to a 7-2 win.
“From the top of the order to the bottom, we hit the ball really well in that game,” Nichols said.
Nichols also praised the work done by the game’s pitchers: Keller Limbaugh and Jack Kirk.
“They were great,” the coach said. “They did a good job punching guys out and let their defense back them up too.”
In the second game, the team took on another Paris team, the Paris Gray team.
“They’re an extremely good, well-coached team,” Nichols said of the in-town opponents.
Paris Gray jumped out to a slight early lead in the second game of the tournament, scoring an opening-inning run, and holding that lead for the next two innings.
In the third, Paris Navy tied the game up, and the two teams would then remain deadlocked for a number of innings, the score remaining deadlocked. Eventually, though, the team began stringing together successful at-bats, pulling away for a 4-1 win that was closer than the score suggests.
“We kept at it and eventually started getting on base and were able to pull away late,” Nichols said. “Their morale never got down; they kept swinging and never got upset with themselves even as the runs weren’t coming, and that’s what I was most proud about.”
Taking the mound in the second game for Paris Navy was Dalton Nichols, who pitched a complete game.
Advancing past Paris Gray brought on a rematch with Sulphur Springs in the championship game.
“Going into the game, Sulphur Springs had spent almost all it’s pitchers, but we still had almost all of our pitching left,” Coach Nichols said. “We’ve got nine pitchers on our team, which is a big boost.”
The game was a tightly contested, back-and-forth battle in the early innings, but Paris Navy soon pulled away, thanks in part to two momentum-shifting inside-the-park home runs, coming from Eli Ward and Jace Johnson.
Ultimately, Paris would go on to win 7-2. Pitching the championship game for them was Limbaugh and Dalton Nichols.
Throughout the entire tournament, Coach Nichols said, his team’s defense was spectacular.
“Ashton Williams did a great job in center field,” the coach said. “He covered so much ground, and sometimes basically ran into right or left field to make an out. There was this one play he had where he ran in and laid out and made a great catch on a bloop between shortstop and left.”
Another standout defensive play came from second baseman Cortlyn Johnson, who dove to snag a ground ball, and then proceeded to throw the runner out at first from his knees.
“These were seriously like ESPN top 10 plays,” Coach Nichols said.
Throughout the entire weekend, Paris Navy didn’t commit a single error, the coach added.
“I’ve been coaching a long time, and this might be the best, most well-rounded team I’ve ever coached,” he said. “These are kids who are going to be at Paris, North Lamar and Prairiland, and I tell you what, those high school teams are going to have an incredibly solid class coming in.”
With the district crown in hand, the team will now advance to the regional tournament, which will be held in Longview on July 2-5. The competition will be stiffer, but the coach is confident his players will be up to the task.
“I think we can win the whole thing,” he said. “This is a tremendous group, and I think they can go as far as they want to go.”
