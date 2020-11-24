The Chisum Mustangs took the court over the weekend against a good Sulphur Bluff team, and came away with a resounding 66-49 win.
While winning comfortably, the Mustangs couldn’t simply coast to the win, head coach Brian Temple said.
“(Sulphur Bluff) put up a fight,” he said. “We went on a run in the second quarter that put us up 10 to 15 points, but then they went on a run and cut the lead down to just four.
“I called a timeout and challenged them, and they really responded well and were able to take control and stretch the lead back out and we were up by 10 again by the end of the quarter.”
Temple said he was proud of the way the Mustangs rebounded the ball, with multiple players making an impact on the glass. Among them was versatile wing Evan Wood, who finished the game with double-digit rebounds.
“I can’t say enough about the job Evan did,” Temple said. “He was huge on the boards for us, and then of course he’s such a talented scorer who can get points in so many different ways.
For the game, Wood had 12 points to go along with his 10 rebounds.
Point guard Keaston Lawrence led the team wth 20 points, many of which came in clutch situations at crucial junctures of the game, Temple said. Combo guard Zaquavious Price finished with 13 points.
The junior guard didn’t play on the varsity squad last year due to transfer protocols, but Temple said his impact has already been felt.
“He’s an explosive player,” he said of Price. “I’m glad he’s on our side.”
Levi Weems and Rylan Boutwell each scored seven points, Ashton Fleming scored four and Espn Blyton finished with three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.