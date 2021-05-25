Prairiland junior Kirsten Bridges was rewarded for her phenomenal season on the track field recently, being one of only a handful of athletes across the state to make the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s All-Star Track Team.
Bridges’ season saw her achieve quite a bit. When competing in the district meet, she was crowned champion in both the long jump and triple jump, and finishing third in the pole vault and fifth in the 100 meter dash.
She continued to dominate at the area round of competition, being crowned area champion in the triple jump and also qualifying for the regional meet in the long jump with a third-place finish. And at regionals she placed just off the medalists’ podium in the triple jump, with a fifth place finish, to go with a 13th place finish in the long jump.
