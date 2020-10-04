A lackluster first half by the 17th-ranked Rivercrest Rebels led to a 14-14 score as the underdog Celeste Blue Devils fought for a homecoming win. However, a half-time pep talk and some adjustments by the Rebel coaches ushered in a 31-20 victory as Rivercrest moved to 3-0 in District 6.
The Blue Devils quickly drew first blood on the opening play from scrimmage. Jawonte Stephens took it 76 yards to the house and brought the home crowd to its feet. Rivercrest quarterback Will Grider and company began their journey through Devil territory with a big run by Zane Dees and a Grider QB keeper. Grider launched a 25-yard pass to senior receiver Zachariah Lane. Lane snatched the ball and managed to drag his toes down and knock over the pylon for the score. Freshman kicker Connor Young split the uprights to tie the game 7-7.
Rebel senior Eli Bivins used his impressive speed to recover a Devil fumble on the kick-off to give his Rebels excellent field position to score. Grider hit Lane on a screen pass and Lane sprinted 26-yards past defenders to score again and give Rivercrest a 14-7 lead.
“We came out sluggish and let them score early. Coach told us we had to turn it on if we wanted to win,” Lane said. “Luckily, our passing game was on and we were able to find ways to score.”
Lane had his best outing of the year with 3 touchdown catches and 85 yards.
The Rebel defense had some difficulty in the first half containing Stephens and Damon Crook. Celeste’s offense lined up with huge splits between the linemen, allowing the Devil running backs to hit the gaps and accumulate yards on the ground.
Defensive coordinator Rick Connot and lineman coach Landon Rackley called a time-out and brought out the big drawing board to show the Rebels how to defend and put a stop to the gashing.
“Coach Rackley had the idea that we would send our tackles through one set of gaps and our linebackers through the other. It worked pretty good,” Connot added. Shooting the gaps allowed for some bone-crushing hits by Cole Carson, Atlee Roberts, Ethan Taylor and Alexis Barrientos.
A fumble recovery by Kirk Killian fired up Connot’s defense and gave them the spark they needed.
While the Rebel defense seemed to find it’s footing, the Rebel offense just wasn’t clicking. Celeste played physical and aggressive in their attack and were successful at holding the Rebel run game to 116 yards. Several tackles for losses and a punt, set the Devils up to score right before the half-time buzzer and tie the game at 14-14.
The third quarter opened with a determined Rebel offense. Grider urged his troops to play up-tempo so they could slow the Blue Devils’ defense down. A rush attack by Dees and Grider led to a quick score and Rivercrest finally took the lead for good 21-14.
Roberts blocked another punt which allowed for one of the most exciting moments of the night: University of Arkansas offensive line commit Carson scooped up the fumble and ran it 15 yards downfield. A jet-sweep pass by Chris Randolph to Bradyn English got the Rebs into scoring territory where Young kicked a 21-yard field goal to make it 24-14. Young remains perfect through district and has kicked 15/15 through the uprights.
Rivercrest stopped Celeste on the next drive thanks to some fast tackles by English
and Bivins.
Grider and the gang worked their way through Devil territory. Lane caught a screen pass on the left sideline and boogied downfield to rack up his third touchdown of the night.
“We finally got the run game to open up a little. We felt like we got some new life in the second half. I got a good block from Kirk Killian and was able to reach the end zone again, ” Lane smiled.
The Blue Devils kept battling and were able to score again on a jet sweep to Zakyrn Jackson. Carson got his big paw in the air and swatted down the point after attempt. However, time ran out as the Rebels went into victory formation with 1:45 seconds left and a 31-20 lead.
“We didn’t look our best tonight but we found a way to win.
“Dabo Swinney once said, ‘It’s not easy to win,’ and that’s true,” Connot said. “Celeste has a long-standing football tradition and they were ready to play. A win is a win. I’m proud of the way our boys took to some hard coaching tonight and did what it took to get the win.”
Celeste had a great game plan and ultimately finished with more offensive yards than Rivercrest. However, their inability to stop the Rebels’ pass game and lack of size on the line led to another district win for Rivercrest.
Rivercrest will host Cooper at The Swamp next Friday night at 7:30. Celeste will travel to Honey Grove for a 7:30 kick-off.
