Last year, the Chisum Mustangs basketball team found solid success with a methodical, half-court offense. That approach helped them win a slew of games against tough district opponents, and ultimately helped them find their way into the postseason. Looking ahead to this year, though, they’re ready to turn up the heat.
“We’re definitely going to look to push the ball and run and gun as much as possible this year,” coach Brian Temple said. “I think that style of play fits the personnel we have this year better, the players enjoy playing up-tempo and I think the fans prefer it too.”
Leading the push for the Mustangs will be junior point guard Keaston Lawrence, the reigning All-Red River Valley Newcomer of the Year. As a sophomore, Lawrence led his team with averages of 15 points per game and six assists per game. As he begins his junior campaign, expectations are high for the guard.
Other players from last year’s squad are expected to take on even bigger roles this year, including versatile scorer Evan Wood and glue guy Levi Weems.
This year’s team also features a few newcomers who should be familiar to anyone who’s also a fan of Mustang football — Jett Petkus and Zaquavious “Worm” Price. The speed of Price and Petkus, along with Lawrence’s skills at running the point, are a big reason Chisum will look to speed up its offense this year.
“I think we’re going to be a lot quicker and more athletic this year,” Temple said. “Worm adds that speed and athletic playmaking. Combine that with a facilitator like Keaston and a kid who can shoot and get to the hole like Evan and I think you’ve got a team that’s pretty guard-heavy, and we plan to lean on that.”
When the Mustangs do invariably go into their half-court sets, Temple said he predicts the team will be tough to contend with due to its versatility.
“Whenever you’ve got guys who can get to the rim like Keaston and Worm, then putting guys in the corner like Evan and (Espn Blyton) makes it even harder,” Temple said. “You can’t really help that much and if you do, you’re in trouble because they can knock it down from the perimeter.”
What the Mustangs gained in speed they somewhat lost in size. Chisum graduated what was essentially its entire frontcourt last year in Trenton Tyler and Hunter Carter.
According to Temple, the team won’t turn to any one player to make up for the rebounding ability lost with the pair’s graduation. Instead, it will fall to the team as a whole to make up for the lost size.
“I think it’ll be one of those things where we just do it by committee,” he said. “It’ll be a matter of being diligent and always boxing out and fighting for the boards, which these guys are capable of. But there always is that possibility of being outrebounded when you’re a small team, so that’s just something we have to work on every day in practice.”
While the offense is gaining an infusion of speed this year, the defense will primarily consist of pressure man-to-man schemes, just as it has in years past.
Last year, the Mustangs’ season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs. This year, the Mustangs are confident they can not only get into the playoffs, but make some legitimate noise once they’re there.
“Absolutely, I think we can make a decent run in the playoffs,” Lawrence said. “I’m just looking forward to getting out there and proving it, and just growing even more as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.