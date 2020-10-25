Heading into Friday night’s game at Kaufman, the Paris Wildcats knew they had to make a statement. Kaufman, at 3-0, hadn’t lost a game in district play. Paris, though saddled with two losses, had not lost a game it actually played in, as Covid-19 sidelined them for a pair of games.
“This was an important win for us, that’s for sure,” head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “We needed our third win to meet our goals, and they were sitting at 3-0. This was a statement. ... In my mind we’re 5-0.”
Kaufman came out of the gate strong, marching downfield and scoring a touchdown on its first drive of the game. However, Paris quickly found its bearings.
At half, the Wildcats led 14-7. The score likely would’ve been tied at 14 points apiece, but Wildcat Lyric Tredwell made a fantastic defensive play in the end zone to swat away a pass at the end of the first half that otherwise likely would have been caught for a Kaufman touchdown, Hohenberger said.
Then, on the opening Kaufman drive of the second half, Tredwell again made his presence felt when he came up with an interception and proceeded to run the ball roughly 80 yards to the house for a touchdown.
“When you think about the end of the first half and the start of the second, that’s essentially 14 points that Lyric contributed, when you consider the touchdown he prevented with some really awesome D,” Hohenberger said.
The Wildcats would go on to add another early second half score later in the quarter.
The Wildcats had a stellar game running the ball. Zy’kius Jackson led the charge with 108 yards and three touchdowns. Johquan Caldwell ran for a touchdown on 36 rushing yards. KD Washington ran for 60, quarterback Luke Hohneberger rushed for 48 and GiTaeus Young finished with 33 yards.
Defensively, Trenterious Tennon led the way with nine tackles. Washington finished with eight, Lain Atwood and Ladainian Council each had six tackles and Jalen Gray finished with five.
The Wildcats have a bye next week, and will spend the time preparing to take on top-ranked Argyle in the season finale.
