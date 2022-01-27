detroit eagles logo

The Detroit Lady Eagles struggled Tuesday night against McLeod, ultimately falling 63-34 in a game where they struggled to get much going.

CC Runels was a bright spot for Detroit, scoring more than half her team’s points and finishing with 18. Caylin Ray scored four, Brayling Craig and Madison Gaddis three apiece, and Cheyenne Snodgrass Malia Covey each had two.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

