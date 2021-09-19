Last year, the Chisum Lady Mustang volleyball team faltered as it hit district play after a hot start, ultimately missing out on a playoff berth. Now, the Lady Mustangs have made a clear statement after their convincing, four-set win over district contender Edgewood on Friday: they aren’t that team anymore.
Already boasting a preseason win against district rival Prairiland; and a hard-fought, competitive loss to the reigning co-district champion Rains Ladycats, the Lady Mustangs added to their impressive resume by downing the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs — a team that finished as the third seed in last year’s district standings — 27-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21.
“It was one of those great games where we executed really well and played up to our full capabilities,” Chisum coach Laura Nickerson said. “They played with intensity and energy, and they really cut back on the mistakes. … It was awesome to see them play that way.”
The first set was tightly contested, though the Mustangs were able to close the set out with a pair of clutch back-to-back aces from setter Carly Bell.
“That was a huge way for us to close it out, and we really carried that momentum into the second set,” Nickerson said.
They certainly did carry the momentum forward, easily dispatching the Lady Bulldogs in the second set. The Lady Mustangs quickly got up by double digits and then didn’t let their foot off the gas.
Contributions came from all over the court, too, as middle blockers Emmy Williams and Emma Garner, as well as outside hitter Peyton Holland and setter Kelsea Ball all found well-placed kills.
“We have the potential to be a really balanced team, and that’s one of our biggest advantages,” Nickerson said. “In that game, we had five or six girls who were all right around 10 kills.
“When we’re playing like that, we’re attacking at so many angles that it gets (opponents) out of position and when they start to focus on our middles at times, we’re able to hurt them in other ways.”
Holland didn’t just make an impact offensively with her 10 kills in the match, but defensively as well. She finished with 16 digs for the Lady Mustangs, including some displays of hustle and tenacity that saw her diving to the hardwood with abandon.
“They were all over the court,” the coach said. “They played like they weren’t going to allow the ball to hit the floor.
“Defensively, Peyton is so quick and she’s everywhere on the floor. It really makes things hard for the other team.”
The Lady Bulldogs came out on top of the third set, narrowly evading the clean sweep at the hands of Chisum, but the Lady Mustangs regrouped and came out strong in the fourth set.
“I feel like right now we’re the team that nobody wants to play,” Nickerson said. “When we go up against teams that write us off or don’t expect us to be that good, we’re beating those teams.”
