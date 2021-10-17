It was a quick affair on Friday evening, as the Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball team dispatched the Bowie Lady Pirates in three straight sets, winning 25-18, 25-15, 25-11.
The opening set started somewhat shakily for Detroit, as the Lady Pirates scored eight points in a row during one stretch, prompting Detroit coach Jeff Allensworth to call an early timeout.
The timeout worked, and Detroit finished the set strong, and then didn’t face much resistance in either of the next two sets.
“I just told them that it’s a game of momentum, and that one play can lead to all that,” he said.
Ayanna Smith was an offensive sparkplug for the Lady Eagles, finding kills from all over the court, often coming at the tail end of assists by setter CC Runels.
Defensively, the Lady Eagles were very sound, and Braylin Craig and Madison Gaddis both found several impressive digs, many of which saw them diving to the floor to pick up the Lady Pirates’ attacks.
In the third set, the Lady Eagles jumped out to a big lead almost immediately.
The team used early kills and blocks from Smith and Clara Carpenter to bury the Lady Pirates, and Cailyn Ray finally sunk their ship with a terrificly-placed ace to seal the win.
