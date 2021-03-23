The Paris Ladycats sent a staggering 10 powerlifters to the state powerlifting meet, and came back with a number of accolades, including high placings at the biggest event in the state, as well as several personal bests set by the lifters.
Sydney Shiver placed sixth in her weight class, lifting a total of 720 pounds across the three lifts. She also set her personal records in the squat and deadlift.
TK Marshall, Diana Alvarez and Enchantra Roberson each finished seventh in their respective weight classes. Marshall lifted 670 pounds, setting personal bests in her squat and bench press.
Alvarez lifted 490 total pounds and Roberson lifted 760 total pounds.
Ashley McGuire finished eighth in her weight class, lifting 745 total pounds. The 315 pounds she was able to deadlift was also her personal record.
Atajdren Gill and Jaidah Franklin each finished ninth in their weight classes, lifting 710 and 830 pounds, respectively. Franklin was able to set her benchpress and deadlift personal bests in the process as well.
Diana Farfan placed 10th in her weight class, lifting 520 total pounds and setting a personal record in the deadlift in the process.
“Making the nine hour trip to Corpus Christi was tough to endure and overcome but I am proud of what the girls were able to accomplish,” head girls weightlifting coach Ashley Green said. “We had eight of ten girls finish in the top 10 of the state in their weight class. The state meet is by far the hardest-judged meet the girls have seen or will ever see all year. With this experience moving forward, we can all be excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.