The Prairiland Lady Patriots got district play started on the right foot Friday evening, dismantling the Grand Saline Lady Indians 56-17 in an outright clinic of defensive prowess.
Throughout the game, the Lady Patriots were able to bother Grand Saline with an aggressive full-court press. And even when the Lady Indians were able to break the press, the Lady Patriots were able to come up with timely steals by getting into the passing lanes, and challenged nearly every Grand Saline shot.
“We started out with a great defensive intensity,” Prairiland head coach Callie Tucker said. “They struggled getting the ball past Abi (Farmer) with her length, and then everyone else played a part with great defense as well.”
Holding down the paint for Prairiland was Chloe VanDeaver, who shut down Grand Saline’s post players, refused to allow anything easy down low and snatched up several rebounds, effectively neutralizing the Lady Indians’ ability to grab offensive boards.
Providing a boost to the defense was versatile defensive stopgap Skylar Johnson, who had been forced to miss the last several games due to injury.
“She’s big for us,” Tucker said. “She has the ability to play one through five and gives us a big boost defensively with that versatility”
Tucker added that bringing Johnson back also helps tremendously with depth, as bringing back someone as versatile as her will allow starters to get breathers much more easily now, and will also help keep them out of foul trouble.
Shots weren’t falling for the Lady Pats in the very early goings, but the team was quickly able to get out of the funk with good ball movement to find the best available shot on each possession.
“I was very happy with how they moved the ball without any sort of agenda, playing selfless basketball out there,” Tucker said.
Farmer scored 22 points in a variety of ways, including a trio of 3-pointers, and guard Kirsten Bridges joined her in double figures with 13 points of her own. Johnson scored nine, VanDeaver scored four, Katelyn Cornmesser had three points, Ryleigh Mayer and Lexie Blassengame each scored two and Kenleigh Watson contributed a point as well.
