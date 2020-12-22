For the last few years, the Paris Ladycats volleyball team has been anchored in the middle by the incredibly consistent Hannah Gibbons. Now, the Paris senior will be continuing her athletic career at the next level after signing to play for the University of Dallas.
Gibbons began playing volleyball at a young age, first getting involved with North Lamar’s Little Spikers program in fifth grade. She was an exceptionally athletic child, having already shown her aptitude for basketball. However, it was volleyball that quickly won her heart over.
“I never really felt like basketball was really my sport; it was something I played because my mom loved it,” Gibbons said. “But volleyball was entirely my thing. It was something that I did and no one else in my family had done before and that made it really special to me.
“I liked the intensity of it. You lay it all out there for 25 points, and give it everything you have, and then that’s the set.”
Her skills grew as she began playing more and more, and soon Gibbons was turning heads as one of the most impactful young volleyball players in the area.
Shortly before beginning high school, Gibbons transferred from North Lamar ISD to Paris, and she says it was the best decision she’s ever made.
“I never felt like I was part of a team until I got here and it was like a big family,” she said. “We kind of grew up together in high school and learned a lot of important lessons together. It was such a good environment to play in.”
Gibbons is an incredibly skilled middle blocker, possessing excellent timing and a thunderous power behind her attacks.
However, in head coach Ashley Green’s estimation, Gibbons’ main strength doesn’t lie in her tremendous abilities, but in her unmatched work ethic.
“She just came in wanting to get better every day,” Green said. “Whether that means putting in more hours individually or whatnot, she always had the mentality of, ‘I want to get better, how can I succeed and make you happy at the same time.’ And now that she’s going to college to play volleyball, it’s obvious that it all paid off, but she’s surpassed everything I could’ve imagined and she’s doing great.”
As Gibbons and the rest of the Ladycats established themselves as one of the top teams in the Red River Valley, she and her teammates developed bonds and friendships that Gibbons said she hopes will last a lifetime.
Some of her favorite memories of Ladycat volleyball include the team bus rides to matches and all the time spent hanging out with the teammates she also called her best friends.
Looking back on her time on the court for the Ladycats, Gibbons said some of her favorite in-game memories include the matches between Paris and their rivals, the North Lamar Pantherettes.
“The energy in those matches is always insane,” Gibbons said. “The players are always fired up, the fans are bringing it — it’s just a crazy atmosphere.”
It wasn’t until Gibbons’ junior year, though, that she was able to experience a win against the Pantherettes, and it was the team’s first victory over their rivals in several years. In her senior campaign, the Ladycats were able to add two more victories against the Pantherettes, including a heart-stopping, five-set win on the road.
Basically for as long as Gibbons has played the sport, she said, she dreamed of playing at a collegiate level. However, it wasn’t until relatively late in her high school career, around the time of her junior year, that she realized she had a real chance to fulfill that dream.
Gibbons credits Green for helping her make that dream become a reality by working closely with her. And for Green, who’s coached Gibbons since she began playing club ball in middle school, watching Gibbons grow as a player and a person over the years has been its own reward.
The recruiting process was strenuous, Gibbons said. However, when she connected with the University of Dallas, she knew that was the school for her.
“The recruiting process is really hard,” she said. “It’s a lot of promoting yourself and really putting yourself out there. … When I talked to the University of Dallas coach at a showcase I went to with (teammated Macey McAmis) I really liked her as a person and really thought it’d be a good fit.
There are other things appealing about the University of Dallas, Gibbons added.
“It’s a Catholic school and I’m a Catholic, it’s only two hours away and I get to spend a semester in Rome and learn all these great things,” Gibbons said. “When I visited it, it was kind of a, ‘Yeah, this is it,’ type of moment.”
Gibbons said it’s going to be hard saying goodbye to her Ladycat teammates, as it’ll be like saying goodbye to her family. However, she’s ready to prove herself at the next level.
“I’m excited to just go and show them what I can do,” she said. “Volleyball was something that kept me focused in high school. I knew I had to study and make good grades, because I had to in order to play volleyball; I think it’ll be like that in college too.”
