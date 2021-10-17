row the North Lamar Panthers struggled to move the ball against a physical defense. This time it was Pleasant Grove walking away with the victory as they won 60-0 at R.L. Maddox Stadium Friday night.
Pleasant Grove capitalized on the speed of its defense and the explosiveness of their offense the entire game. The first score of the game came from an interception on a screen pass that was taken to the endzone 48 yards away.
The Hawks never looked back, scoring seven touchdowns on offense and getting two safeties on defense. North Lamar had trouble with the defensive front of Pleasant Grove all night. The Panthers only managed to get the ball across midfield one time on the night. That came on their longest drive of the night. A 39-yard drive stalled at the Pleasant Grove 41 yard line.
The North Lamar defense did come up with a highlight-reel interception in the game. With the Hawks already up big, they had the ball deep in North Lamar territory towards the end of the half.
As the quarterback took the snap, he launched it deep down the sideline. The receiver was trying to make the catch as he was falling to the ground. As he hit the ground the ball bounced off his chest, off another North Lamar defender and right into the hands of Maliki Tilery. The return was 21 yards up the field to end the half and keep the Hawks off the scoreboard once again.
The Panthers will need to regroup before going out on the road to take on the Pirates next week in Pittsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.