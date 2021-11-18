The Prairiland Patriots got their season underway on Tuesday, and managed to kick the 2021-22 basketball season off with style, easily defeating the CHAAMP Hawks 79-48 on Tuesday.
The team started with a bit of rust, head coach Steven Weddle said, but thanks to a concerted effort on the defensive end, they were ultimately able to pull away.
“We were really able to create space between us and them as the game wore on,” he said. “We began using the press to force turnovers, and that allowed us to stretch the lead out. When we began using our trap D, that’s when you saw a 100% change for the better in our effort and intensity.”
With 49 points in the second half alone, the Patriots were able to convert defense into quick offense.
Leading the charge was Kardadrion Coulter, who scored 28 points.
Rylan Berry and Jameson Flatt, both playing their first varsity starts, scored 11 and 10, respectively.
Ty Hostetler and Brooks Morrison finished with seven.
